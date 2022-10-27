Abandoning in a dream. What does it mean to leave in the dream? What does it mean?

Abandoning in a dream is not a good thing, but its meaning differs according to the general situation of the dream.

It should be interpreted according to the abandoned place or person. People who see that they have left someone will take actions that will shake their confidence or do not keep their promises. It indicates the troubles that a person will experience as a result of acting in a way that will abandon the people he loves and put them in the middle of nowhere. It refers to quarrelsome environments, tensions and the inability of the person to reach peace. To see that you are leaving a place or place indicates that the person will make new beginnings, move to another country or city, or go to work for a job, and make important decisions by being alone.

Leaving home in a dream

Leaving the house one lives in is not auspicious and represents the accidents, illnesses and losses that will happen to the person. Those who see that he has left the house where he lived with his mother and father experience deep grief at the death of one of their family. Leaving home also means traveling far to the point of longing or intrusive separations with loved ones. Those who see that they have left the house where they live with their spouses, their homes are destroyed and they get divorced.

Leaving your loved one in a dream

Even if you want to go back, making an irreversible mistake means suffering because of regrets afterwards. In real life, the dream, which means parting ways with a loved one or togetherness, is referred to fights, arguments and relationships that come to the last point. It also indicates that there will be insecurity and disbelief between spouses.

Psychological interpretation of abandonment in a dream

It is a symbol of deep anxiety of people who have fears of being alone, abandoned, or lonely in real life. It also reflects the deep concerns of those who are in relationships about being separated from their loved ones, or the psychology of people who have troubled relationships.

