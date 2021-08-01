Abdülkadir es-Sufi yaşamını yitirdi!

Abdülkadir es-Sufi,Güney Afrika'nın Cape Town kentinde hayata gözlerini yumdu. Mutasavvıf Abdülkadir es-Sufi 91 yaşındaydı.

Abdülkadir es-Sufi'nin vefatını, öğrencisi Zulfiqar Awan sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklama ile duyurdu.

Awan, sosyal medya hesabında yaptığı paylaşımda şu ifadelere yer verdi:

"Sevgili hocam Dr. Ian Dallas'ın bu sabah Cape Town'da vefat ettiğini bildirmekten büyük üzüntü duyuyorum. 17 yıldır onun öğrencisiyim. Sahip olduğum düşünce ve bilgi, ruhumu ve aklımı özenle beslemesinden kaynaklanmaktadır. Ian Dallas... Teşekkür ederim."

ABDULKADİR ES-SUFİ KİMDİR?

Abdulkadir es-Sufi (Doğum ismiyle Ian Dallas) (1930; Ayr – 1 Ağustos 2021; Cape Town), Murabitun World Movement kurucusu, Derkavi şeyhi. Aynı zamanda Tasavvuf ve siyaset teorisi hakkında birçok kitabın yazarıdır. 1967 yılında Müslüman olmadan önce Ian Dallas ismiyle aktörlük ve senaryo yazarlığı yapmıştır.

Ian Dallas 1930 yılında İskoçya'da doğdu. 1955 yılından itibaren televizyon dizileri için senaryo yazarlığı yaptı. 1963 yılında Federico Fellini'nin 8½ filminde Il partner della telepata karakterini canlandırdı.

1967 yılında Fas'ta Karaviyyin Camii'nde Müslüman oldu ve Abdulkadir ismini aldı. Daha sonra Muhammed ibn el-Habib'in öğrencisi olarak Derkavi tarikatına katıldı.

Abdulkadir es-Sufi, 1 Ağustos 2021 tarihinde Cape Town'da 91 yaşında hayatını kaybetti.

20'den fazla kitabı ve onlarca makalesi vardır. Kitaplarının bazıları Türkçeye de çevrilmiştir.

