Android 12 güncellemesi ne zaman gelecek 2021 ? İşte Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar
Android 12'nin I/O 2021 etkinliğinde tanıtılmasının ardından, güncellemenin detayları merak konusu oldu. Teknoloji meraklıları Android 12 güncellemesi ne zaman gelecek 2021? sorusunun yanıtını araştırıyor. İşte Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar...
I/O 2021 etkinliğinde tanıtılan Android 12, teknoloji dünyasında heyecan yarattı. Üreticiler hazırlıklarını sürdürürken, güncelleme alavak markalar merak edilmeye başladı. Peki Android 12 güncellemesi ne zaman gelecek 2021? İşte Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar...
ANDROİD 12 GÜNCELLEMESİ NE ZAMAN GELECEK 2021? İŞTE ANDROİD 12 GÜNCELLEMESİ ALACAK TELEFONLAR
Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonları sizler için listeledik ancak güncelleme sadece bu listedeki telefonlarla sınırlı kalmayabilir. Markalar ilerleyen süreçlerde daha fazla telefonu güncellemeye açabilir.
PİXEL
Google tarafından geliştirilen ancak ülkemizde satılmayan telefonlar, Android 12 Beta’yı destekliyor ve final sürümü ilk olarak bu cihazlara gelecek.
Pixel 3
Pixel 3 XL
Pixel 3a
Pixel 3a XL
Pixel 4
Pixel 4 XL
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a (5G)
Pixel 5
SAMSUNG
Samsung telefonlarda güncellemeyi ilk amiral gemilerinin alacağı ve hatta bir çoğunun beta sürecinde olduğu öğrenildi.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Samsung Galaxy A02
Samsung Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21s
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M62
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
HUAWEİ
Ambargo uygulanan Huawei telefonlarda HarmonyOS işletim sistemi kullanılmaya başlayacak. HarmonyOS 2.0 sürümü Android uygulamalarını doğrudan çalıştırabilecek. Bu kapsamda Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar hakkında net bilgi bulunmuyor.
XİAOMİ
Xiaomi ülkemizde ve dünya genelinde oldukça yaygın bir şekilde kullanılıyor ve Android 12 güncellemesi alması bekleniyor.
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30S
Redmi K40
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi K40 Pro+
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10 5G
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9T
Redmi Note 9T 5G
SONY
Türkiye’nin de bulunduğu birçok ülkede telefon pazarından çekilen Sony'de, Android 12 güncellemesi alacak telefonlar şu şekilde;
Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 10 III
Sony Xperia 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 III
ONEPLUS
Türkiye pazarına giriş yapan OnePlus’ın Android 12 güncellemesi alması beklenen telefonlar;
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
OnePlus Nord N100
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
NOKIA
Nokia markasında güncelleme alacak telefonlar;
Nokia 1.3
Nokia 2.4
Nokia 3.4
Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.4
Nokia 8.3 5G
Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia G10
Nokia G20
Nokia X10
Nokia X20
ASUS
Zenfone serisi ile tanınan ve bazı ilklere imza atan markanın güncelleme vermesi beklenen modelleri şu şekilde;
Asus Zenfone 7
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
Asus ZenFone 8
Asus ZenFone 8 Flip
REALME
Türkiye’de aktif olarak faaliyet gösteren Çinli telefon üreticisinde güncelleme alması beklenen telefonlar;
Realme X50 Pro/Player Edition
Realme X50
Realme X7
Realme X7 Pro
Realme X3
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme 7
Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7i
Realme 6
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6i
Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Realme C17
Realme C15
Realme C12
Realme V11 5G
Realme V15 5G
Realme Q2 Pro
Realme GT
OPPO
Oppo, Android 12 güncellemesi ile birlikte ColorOS 12 arayüzünü kullanıcılara sunacak
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Oppo Find X3
Oppo Find X3 Neo
Oppo Find X3 Lite
Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2 Neo
Oppo Find X2 Lite
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G
Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19
Oppo Reno5 5G
Oppo Reno5 4G
Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro
Oppo Reno5 Lite
Oppo Reno5 F
Oppo Reno3 Pro
Oppo Reno3
Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno3 5G
Oppo Reno3 Youth
Oppo Reno4 5G
Oppo Reno4 Lite
Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 F
Oppo Reno4 Z 5G
Oppo A9 (2020)
Oppo A92s
Oppo A94
Oppo A72
Oppo A15
Oppo A15s
Oppo A53
Oppo A93
Oppo A72 5G
Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17
Oppo A55 5G
Oppo K7 5G
Oppo K7x
Oppo Reno R