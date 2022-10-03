Aphonia in a dream. What is the meaning of aphonia in a dream? What is the meaning of aphonia?

This dream is interpreted that the person who sees the dream has bad days as a result of the secrets that he has kept from everyone for a long time, as a result of the enemies' ears, if he controls every pressure and attack well, he can gain his position and higher positions.

And if he drives away the people who are looking for their shortcomings and mistakes, it indicates that no problem will bother him so much anymore. At the same time, it is said that a new person will join the household.

Sonorous in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees this dream is known as a very good person among people both with his personality and his works and he will gain a bigger profit in the future.

Low sound in a dream

Seeing this dream causes your reputation to deteriorate due to cheating, scrap and trickery in the work done, and your work will be discredited one by one and the work done by the authorities will be examined many times.

Speaking low in a dream

Talking in a low voice in your dream indicates that you will be supported by more people because you are humble despite the great and successful works you have done in your business and social life.

Talking loudly in a dream

Talking loudly in a dream means that the dreamer does not feel sorry for the people who work and produce in the works done, and that he is greedy for worldly goods.

Hearing a human voice in a dream

It also indicates that the person who hears the human voice in the dream will be brought to a very important and vital position, and that the person who is very popular and loved thanks to the successful works he has done so far has been interested in other jobs for a long time.

