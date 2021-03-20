Baby pooping pants in a dream

It means that you will set up a nest with a good fortune and have children, the plans made for education will be made one by one, you will step up in business life, you will start friendship with a new person from social life, you will stay away from things that cause stress and care will be taken to be healthy. Having this dream indicates that all the troubles will be overcome in a short time, a happy and peaceful union will be taken, and the problems will be solved.

Eating poop in a dream

The dream owner will have to deal with a person who will put him/her in great trouble, he/she will not be able to get his/her business life and social life back on track, will cause some discussions in his/her family life because of his/her decisions, and will not be able to enter a job that will make him/her smile. Dreaming of eating poop from a plate, dealing with the rumors that will emerge, that one of the neighbors will be tricked, being too late in making the right decision, suffering damage, losing dignity, and dealing with unwanted events.

Pooping on the carpet in a dream

It means that the person will enter a job without fear of anyone, informing many people, will be good at this job, make decisions that will bring himself/herself and his/her family to good living conditions, will be very comfortable in conscience, help his/her relatives who seek help, and will buy a house for himself/herself with the money he/she has saved by working for a long time. Pooping on the bed in the dream is interpreted that the dreamer who will set out on a road with his wife or family members will enter a partnership that will develop himself/herself at the end of the road and will allow him/her to sail to new waters.

Seeing green poop in a dream

It is a sign of getting into a job that may be interesting to many people and to some other people, going through a difficult road, getting a great wealth, having a new home and going out to freshness. Seeing black poop in a dream signifies a timeless journey, dealing with troubles, having problems with the spouse, entering into a harmful work and experiencing a difficult relationship.

Cleaning poop in a dream

To be invited to a festive place, to establish new and solid friendships, to grow business, to use some of the earnings for charity, to take care of good work, to finish long-lasting longing, to overcome difficulties, to have your own business, to overcome problems, to become a household and property is interpreted to gain property. Cleaning juicy poop in the dream means that the dreamer will be in conflict with an acquaintance who comes across at an unexpected moment due to a problem, will not talk to this person for a long time, even when he/she finds himself/herself in a difficult situation, he/she will not call this person for help and his/her anger will not decrease for a long time.

Psychological interpretation of seeing poop in a dream

Although it is one of the basic and indispensable rules of life, it is a dream that shows that the individual is both uncomfortable and embarrassed to talk about. For example, if the individual who owns this dream is a woman, it can be expressed with a simple explanation such as being ashamed of her father in pregnancy. This approach is rather an approach that we can see or hear examples of in closed and patriarchal cultures where social pressure or family pressure is present or in some regions of Anatolia. In fact, this approach or doctrine reflects the "shame" feeling inherited from the ancestors and must be kept alive and this feeling is always necessary in society.