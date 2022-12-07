Beating Someone in a Dream. What does it mean to dream of beating someone? What is the meaning?

Beating someone in a dream means that the dreamer will do a great favor to someone around him.If a person sees who he is beating in his dream, it is interpreted that he will support that person both financially and morally, fill that person's deficiencies and help him meet a need.

It portends good deeds and it is rumored that good developments will occur around both the person who sees the dream and the person who sees the beating.

Fighting with someone ın the dream

To see that you are fighting with someone in your dream generally means a good thing and it is auspicious. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will get rid of his own troubles and sorrows, clear his head, and relax and calm down no matter what.

Beating someone you don't know in a dream

If a person sees that he is beating someone in his dream and that person is someone he does not know in real life, then it means that he will either benefit from someone he does not know or will do something that will bring good to someone he does not know in reality.

Beating in the dream

To beat in a dream means to be a partner in that person's trouble, to share his sadness, to help him out of the situation he is in, and to take some steps to get rid of his troubles.

To slap someone in a dream

To slap someone in a dream is interpreted as that the person who sees the dream will get the reaction of some people due to a job he will do, will make those people very angry and cause them to take a stand against him, or will do such things.

Fighting in a dream

If a person sees that he is fighting in his dream, it signifies disagreement, quarreling and discussion. It is stated that the dream owner will have problems in his family life and business life, will face his wife or children and will be very upset.

