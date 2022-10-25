Being attacked by a dog in a dream. What does it mean to be attacked by a dog in a dream? What is the meaning?

To be attacked by a dog in a dream means to be harmed by an insidious enemy.The dog seen in the dream is usually a friendly-looking deceitful man who aims to harm people. For this reason, the person who is attacked by a dog in his dream will be harmed by such a man or be exposed to his tricks.

If blood sheds from the person as a result of the dog attack, this dream indicates that you will not be harmed by the evil done and everything that person does will be in vain.

Seeing a dog biting in a dream

If a dog bites you in a dream, it means that you will be harmed by a person around you or a malicious person among your relatives. This dream is a dangerous enemy located near you. The shape of the dog biting you in the dream reflects your enemy. A black dog is a brunette, and a yellow dog is a yellow enemy. If the dog is large, it denotes a strong rather dangerous enemy, if it is a small dog, it denotes an enemy that is weak and cannot do you much harm.

Seeing a dog barking at you in a dream

A dog barking in a dream is a sneaky person who gossips about everyone. The person who sees this dream encounters such a person and is exposed to his temptations. The barking of the dog means that you have enemies who cannot attract you; but it shows that they do not have the power to harm you. If the dog does not bark or attack, it is an indication that your enemies are afraid of you and that they do not dare to take action, but only talk behind your back and gossip.

Dog following you in a dream

The person who sees such a dream has an enemy who is very close to him, with whom he eats, drinks and chats. The dog that comes after you in your dream is a malicious person who is around you but cannot attract you and envies you. Soon this person will try to harm you by revealing himself. This dream is a warning to the seer to be more careful.

