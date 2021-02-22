Being harassed in a dream

There will be people around the person who sees being abused in a dream, who want to draw him/her to other sides. Whether to comply with them or not will be the dreamer's own decision. However, if he/she chooses wrong path, he/she will be on a path that he/she cannot return.

Being raped in a dream

Being raped in a dream signifies good deeds. The person who has this dream becomes the owner. In addition, you get a large amount of money. Dreamer can increase his/her wealth by making investments with this money. However, if he spends the money for pleasure, the money will immediately disappear, and his/her wealth will last for a short time. Therefore, the dreamer should know the value of this money.

Being sexual harassed in a dream

Being sexual harassed in a dream represents close contact. The dreamer will also be closely connected with people in his/her life, but people will try to take advantage of the dreamer by abusing this goodwill. They will make attempts to take away things belonging to the dreamer, from his/her property to his/her position at work.

Being verbal harassed in a dream

There are enemies that anyone who has this dream, and the dreamer is not aware of it. The jealousy of someone who is very close to the dreamer but does not reveal himself/herself will cause him/her to be hostile to dreamer. However, there will be no harm from this person to the dream owner. It will only be someone who has a distant grudge.

Being attacked in a dream

Anyone who sees being attacked in a dream will encounter unexpected adversities in their real life. It means losing to people weaker than him/her and eventually being disappointed. The dream owner will go into debt. The dreamer who feels the need to help a close friend will be in a difficult situation while doing this help.