Being raped in a dream indicates trouble. At the same time, it indicates that the happiness and peace in the family life of the dreamer will deteriorate.

It means that the person will go through hard times, conflict with his loved ones, sometimes he will break hearts and sometimes someone will break his heart. Being raped in a dream is interpreted as voices will rise, fights and arguments will occur, and the dreamer will come to the point of separation with his loved ones.

Being raped in a dream means that the dreamer's relationship with his wife or lover will come to an end. It is interpreted that the person will fall into a disagreement with the person he loves most and the person who is the closest to him, and he will spend days feeling unhappy as if no one understands him.

Seeing about being raped in a dream

Having this dream is explained by the fact that the person who sees the dream will have psychological difficulties, will encounter events that will cause him to be distant and separate from those around him, his peace and pleasure will be lost.

Being harassed in a dream

Being harassed in a dream indicates a surprise development or good news that the dreamer will experience. At the same time, it is explained through a person who does not care about life, lives daily routine, and never thinks about their future.

Running away from being raped in a dream

Escaping from rape in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will be away from danger, he will get rid of an evil event thanks to good luck, bad luck will never come near him, and that Allah will always help him.

Being sexually harassed in a dream

Being sexually harassed in a dream portends good luck. It means that the dreamer will experience good developments, hear happy news, and forget his troubles, sorrows, troubles and problems.

Being sexually assaulted in a dream

Being sexually assaulted in a dream indicates that there will be innovations in the life of the person who has the dream. It means that the person will succeed in overcoming his problems and will be happy.