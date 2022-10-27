Being Shot by a Bullet in a Dream. What does it mean to be shot with a bullet in a dream? What is the meaning?

Although the person who sees this dream is sometimes innocent because of his own actions, sometimes slanderous words are said about him and an environment is prepared for him to experience trouble. Sometimes, this dream is an indication of a friendly-looking man who is hostile to the person or a deceitful person who always wants his bad and does everything he can about it.

Seeing you shoot a bullet in a dream

The one who shoots a bullet in his dream backbites about people or says things they don't like. This dream is a harbinger of a weak character who has low morals, talks about people all the time, and that's all he does.

Melting lead in a dream

The person who melts lead in a dream constantly works and strives to make a profit. This dream indicates that you will earn a living by working hard, experiencing some troubles and difficulties; you have entered a difficult period in your business life; to an abundance of goods and money to be seized after the tribulation; indicates a bright future that awaits you soon.

Seeing that you find bullet in a dream

The person who finds a bullet in his dream will soon inherit a large inheritance or have a large amount of money in his hands. Sometimes, this dream is a sign of hearing words, talking about people, taking actions that will gain the appreciation of the society, opportunities to be gained and rising in real life by taking advantage of these opportunities.

Seeing a bullet wound in a dream

The person who sees this dream will suffer a lot of damage and suffer because of some misfortunes from people. The person who sees that he has a gunshot wound in his dream incurs the wrath of a man who does evil to people with his hands and tongue, and as a result, he has sad days. It also means bullet wound, bad words and slang words.