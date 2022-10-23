Broken foot in a dream. What does it mean to see broken foot in the dream? What is the meaning?

The person who sees this dream leaves the city he is in and travels to many places and gets to know new people. It indicates that a journey you will take will result in goodness, that you will leave some of your friends and cut off your feet from them, and that the place you live will be beneficial for you.

Seeing anklet in the dream

The anklet seen in the dream is the children that the person will have. This dream indicates that if he is single, he will soon marry and have children, to see the day of his children for married people, or to have more than one child for those who do not have children. Sometimes this dream indicates a generous and auspicious husband.

Haberin Devamı

Seeing foot protrusion in a dream

To see a foot protrusion in a dream means that you will fall into sadness; it denotes failure in some matters, negativities to be experienced in business life, being friends with a bad person, wasting your time or experiencing difficulties.

Foot slip in a dream

Seeing that one's foot slipped in a dream means that a person falls into grief or a misfortune befalls him. This dream is not interpreted very well. It is also interpreted as a malicious person who wants your evil and talks behind your back all the time, or some unpleasant events that you will experience.

Hitting with foot in a dream

To hit with your foot in your dream indicates that you will not fulfill your promise to someone, betraying the trust, sometimes falling into a bad situation from a good situation, boasting about wealth for rich people, belittling other people and snoring.