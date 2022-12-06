Broken Glass in a Dream. What does broken glass dream mean? What is the meaning?

Breaking a glass in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will face a situation that will upset his morale and put him in great trouble.

Breaking a glass in a dream also means that one of your spouse, friend or relatives will die. At the same time, it is interpreted that the person in the service of the dream owner or one of his children will die.

Seeing broken glass in a dream

It narrates that luck, which has not returned for a long time, will return, problems will disappear and troublesome situations will not happen again. In addition, it is interpreted that instead of receiving a painful news about a close relative, this news may even be death news.

Seeing glass in a dream

It indicates that there are people who do not trust the dreamer, think that they will not keep their promises and do not listen to their speech, although they are a very correct and good person, and this situation upsets the dreamer very much. It also narrates the large amount of money earned due to success in business life.

Seeing a tea cup in a dream

It signifies the lover or spouse of the person who sees the dream, who is in a love affair and plans to marry after a while, and the bond of love between them.

Seeing raki glass in a dream

It denotes unlawful money and property that has been acquired through lies, deception, fraud, deception and evil, and taken from the hands of the poor and orphans. It also refers to the money collected from people by forgery or making various games.

Washing glass in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will stay away from people who interfere with their work and cause constant trouble, and thus will be more comfortable. At the same time, it narrates that the existing troubles will end as soon as possible and the dreamer will be relieved.

