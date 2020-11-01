Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı
Futbol heyecanı hafta sonu tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. 1 Kasım Pazar günü oynanacak tüm maçların ve kanal bilgilerini ve yayın saatlerini haberimizde verdik. İşte, Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı...
09:00
Jeonbuk - Daegu
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV
09:00
Pohang - Sangju Sangmu
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV
12:00
Ufa - Ural
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV
13:00
Energetik BGU - Slutsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
13:00
Fethiye Bld. - Beşiktaş
Basketbol Süper Ligi
Tivibu Spor 2
13:00
Trentino
Motokros Dünya Şampiyonası
Eurosport 2
13:00
Sumqayıt - Neftçi Bakü
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport
13:00
Çatalcaspor - Karşıyaka
TFF 3. Lig
Yayın Yok
13:30
Keçiörengücü - İstanbulspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
13:30
Ç.Rizespor - Kayserispor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
14:00
Khimki - Zenit
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV
14:00
Mersin BB - İzmit Bld.
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi
TBF TV Youtube
14:30
MoraBanc Andorra - Zaragoza
İspanya Basketbol Ligi
Smart Spor Kanal 82 Spor Smart Kanal 82
14:30
Udinese - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
15:00
Aston Villa - Southampton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
15:00
Kilmarnock - Glasgow Rangers
İskoçya Premier Lig
Tivibu Spor
15:00
Slavia Mozyr - Brest
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
15:00
Karabağ - Keşla
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport
15:00
St. Etienne - Montpellier
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV
15:15
Gaziantep Basket - OGM Orman
Basketbol Süper Ligi
Tivibu Spor 2
15:30
Anderlecht - Antwerp
Belçika Pro League
Tivibu Spor 4 Bilyoner TV
15:30
Spor Haftasonu
Spor Programı
TRT Spor HD
15:30
Karlsruhe - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Bochum
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Greuther Fürth - Hannover 96
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Konyaspor - M.Başakşehir
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
16:00
Leganes - Mirandes
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
16:00
Real Betis - Elche
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV
16:00
İstanbul Basket - Bornova Bld.
Basketbol 1. Ligi
TBF TV Youtube
16:00
Eskişehirspor - Akhisarspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
16:30
Rapid Wien - Altach
Avusturya Bundesliga
Vodafone TV 15. Kanal
16:30
FC Emmen - Feyenoord
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3
17:00
Torino - Lazio
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4
17:00
Mjondalen - Molde
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Reggina - Spal
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
17:00
JDA Dijon - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:00
Spezia - Juventus
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
17:00
Newcastle - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
17:00
Reims - Strasbourg
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:00
Nimes - Metz
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:00
Angers - Nice
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports Max 2 Bilyoner TV
17:30
Freiburg - Leverkusen
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport Plus S Sport 2 Bilyoner TV
18:00
Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV
18:00
Real Zaragoza - Mallorca
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
18:00
Portimonense - Santa Clara
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Mariehamn - HJK Helsinki
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV
18:45
PSV - ADO Den Haag
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3
19:00
Monaco - Bordeaux
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV
19:00
Tambov - Dinamo Moskova
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV
19:00
Adana Demirspor - Samsunspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
19:00
Beşiktaş - Y.Malatyaspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
19:30
Manchester Utd - Arsenal
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
20:00
Telekom Bonn - Brauncshweig
Almanya BBL Kupası
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Rosenborg - Start
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Stabaek - Viking
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Sandefjord - Brann
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Kristiansund - Bodo Glimt
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Napoli - Sassuolo
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 2
20:00
Roma - Fiorentina
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
20:00
Hertha Berlin - Wolfsburg
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport Plus S Sport 2
20:15
Standard Liege - Oostende
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
20:15
Fuenlabrada - Tenerife
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
20:15
Ponferradina - Sabadell
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
20:30
Valencia Basket - Real Madrid
İspanya Basketbol Ligi
Smart Spor Kanal 82 Spor Smart Kanal 82
20:30
Granada - Levante
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart CBC Sport Smart Spor HD
20:30
Gil Vicente - Guimaraes
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Flamengo - Sao Paulo
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Sport Recife - Atletico PR
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
22:00
AZ Alkmaar - RKC Waalwijk
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3
22:00
Coquimbo Unido - Union Espanola
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV
22:15
Tottenham - Brighton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
22:30
Lugo - Rayo Vallecano
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
22:30
Stromsgodset - Valerenga
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
22:45
Waasland Beveren - KAA Gent
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
22:45
Sampdoria - Genoa
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3 CBC Sport
23:00
Lille - Lyon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4
23:00
Valencia - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD
23:00
Almeria - Girona
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
23:00
Frosinone - Cremonese
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
23:00
Sporting Lisbon - Tondela
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV