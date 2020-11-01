1 Kasım spor manşetleri | 1 Kasım spor gazetesi sayfalarıNuray Sayarı günlük burç yorumları | 1 Kasım Pazartesi günlük burç yorumlarıYüz yüze eğitimin üçüncü aşaması yarın başlıyorLille - Lyon maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda?Emeklilere güzel haber geldi! Bankalar promosyon oranlarını arttırdı!Çocuklarının kardeş isteği üzerine çift: üç çocuğu sahiplendiBugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programıAfyonkarahisar Kızılay ekibi İzmir'e destek için yola çıktıAli Akman gollerinde devam ediyor: 8 maçta 7 gol!Deprem mağdurundan yürek burkan istek: "Sadece parçalarını istiyorum"
İstanbul12 °C
  1. HABERLER
  2. SPOR
  3. Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı

Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı

Futbol heyecanı Avrupa'da ve Türkiye'de tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. Pazar gününde futbol keyfi yapmak isteyen futbolseverler, bugün hangi maçlar var sorusunu araştırıyor. İşte 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı...

Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı

Futbol heyecanı hafta sonu tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. 1 Kasım Pazar günü oynanacak tüm maçların ve kanal bilgilerini ve yayın saatlerini haberimizde verdik. İşte, Bugün hangi maçlar var? 1 Kasım 2020 maç programı...

09:00
Jeonbuk - Daegu
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV

09:00
Pohang - Sangju Sangmu
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV

12:00
Ufa - Ural
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV

13:00
Energetik BGU - Slutsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

13:00
Fethiye Bld. - Beşiktaş
Basketbol Süper Ligi
Tivibu Spor 2

13:00
Trentino
Motokros Dünya Şampiyonası
Eurosport 2

13:00
Sumqayıt - Neftçi Bakü
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport

13:00
Çatalcaspor - Karşıyaka
TFF 3. Lig
Yayın Yok

13:30
Keçiörengücü - İstanbulspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

13:30
Ç.Rizespor - Kayserispor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1

14:00
Khimki - Zenit
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV

14:00
Mersin BB - İzmit Bld.
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi
TBF TV Youtube

14:30
MoraBanc Andorra - Zaragoza
İspanya Basketbol Ligi
Smart Spor Kanal 82 Spor Smart Kanal 82

14:30
Udinese - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

15:00
Aston Villa - Southampton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

15:00
Kilmarnock - Glasgow Rangers
İskoçya Premier Lig
Tivibu Spor

15:00
Slavia Mozyr - Brest
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

15:00
Karabağ - Keşla
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport

15:00
St. Etienne - Montpellier
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV

15:15
Gaziantep Basket - OGM Orman
Basketbol Süper Ligi
Tivibu Spor 2

15:30
Anderlecht - Antwerp
Belçika Pro League
Tivibu Spor 4 Bilyoner TV

15:30
Spor Haftasonu
Spor Programı
TRT Spor HD

15:30
Karlsruhe - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

15:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Bochum
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

15:30
Greuther Fürth - Hannover 96
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Konyaspor - M.Başakşehir
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
16:00
Leganes - Mirandes
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

16:00
Real Betis - Elche
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV

16:00
İstanbul Basket - Bornova Bld.
Basketbol 1. Ligi
TBF TV Youtube

16:00
Eskişehirspor - Akhisarspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

16:30
Rapid Wien - Altach
Avusturya Bundesliga
Vodafone TV 15. Kanal

16:30
FC Emmen - Feyenoord
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3

17:00
Torino - Lazio
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4

17:00
Mjondalen - Molde
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Reggina - Spal
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

17:00
JDA Dijon - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:00
Spezia - Juventus
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

17:00
Newcastle - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

17:00
Reims - Strasbourg
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:00
Nimes - Metz
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:00
Angers - Nice
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports Max 2 Bilyoner TV

17:30
Freiburg - Leverkusen
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport Plus S Sport 2 Bilyoner TV

18:00
Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV

18:00
Real Zaragoza - Mallorca
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

18:00
Portimonense - Santa Clara
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Mariehamn - HJK Helsinki
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV

18:45
PSV - ADO Den Haag
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3

19:00
Monaco - Bordeaux
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV

19:00
Tambov - Dinamo Moskova
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV

19:00
Adana Demirspor - Samsunspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

19:00
Beşiktaş - Y.Malatyaspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1

19:30
Manchester Utd - Arsenal
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

20:00
Telekom Bonn - Brauncshweig
Almanya BBL Kupası
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Rosenborg - Start
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Rosenborg - Start
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Stabaek - Viking
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Sandefjord - Brann
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Kristiansund - Bodo Glimt
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Napoli - Sassuolo
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 2

20:00
Roma - Fiorentina
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

20:00
Hertha Berlin - Wolfsburg
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport Plus S Sport 2

20:15
Standard Liege - Oostende
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV

20:15
Fuenlabrada - Tenerife
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

20:15
Ponferradina - Sabadell
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

20:30
Valencia Basket - Real Madrid
İspanya Basketbol Ligi
Smart Spor Kanal 82 Spor Smart Kanal 82

20:30
Granada - Levante
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart CBC Sport Smart Spor HD

20:30
Gil Vicente - Guimaraes
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Flamengo - Sao Paulo
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Sport Recife - Atletico PR
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

22:00
AZ Alkmaar - RKC Waalwijk
Hollanda Eredivisie
Tivibu Spor 3

22:00
Coquimbo Unido - Union Espanola
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV

22:15
Tottenham - Brighton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

22:30
Lugo - Rayo Vallecano
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

22:30
Stromsgodset - Valerenga
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

22:45
Waasland Beveren - KAA Gent
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV

22:45
Sampdoria - Genoa
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3 CBC Sport

23:00
Lille - Lyon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4

23:00
Valencia - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD

23:00
Almeria - Girona
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

23:00
Frosinone - Cremonese
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

23:00
Sporting Lisbon - Tondela
Portekiz Liga NOS
Bilyoner TV

 

Onur Çelik
Spor Editörü


GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
HABERE YORUM KAT