Bugün hangi maçlar var? 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı22 Kasım spor manşetleri (Günün spor manşetleri)Hülya Avşar ile düet yapan İbrahim Tatlıses gözyaşlarına engel olamadıSon dakika: Sokağa çıkma kısıtlaması sona erdi!Perili ev olarak nam salan tarihi yapı ziyaretçilerin ilgi odağı olduDerisini yüzdüğü kedi ile yakalanan kadın: Yıllardır yiyorumGüzelliğiyle nam salan çete lideri Magdalena Kralka, Polonya’ya getirildiOlay TV frekans bilgileri 2020 | Olay TV nasıl izlenir? Kaçıncı kanalda izlenir?Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de herkesi ağlatan yarışmacı: Serdar Mete! Kenan İmirzalıoğlu gözyaşlarını tutamadıPolisi peşinden koşturan sürücü 10 dakika içinde 4 suçtan ceza yedi!
İstanbul10 °C
  1. HABERLER
  2. SPOR
  3. Bugün hangi maçlar var? 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı

Bugün hangi maçlar var? 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı

Hafta sonu futbol heyecanı tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. Günün en önemli maçlarının hangi kanalda ve saat kaçta olduğu bilgilerini haberimizde verdik. Peki, Bugün hangi maçlar var? İşte, 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı...

Bugün hangi maçlar var? 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı

00:30
12 de Octubre - Guarani
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV

01:00
Atletico PR - Santos
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

01:00
Flamengo - Coritiba
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

01:00
CRB - Nautico
Brezilya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

01:00
Cuiaba Esporte - CSA
Brezilya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

01:20
Huracan - Velez Sarsfield
Arjantin Copa Liga Profesional
Bilyoner TV

02:00
Carlos Mannucci - Huancayo
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

03:00
Goias - Palmeiras
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

03:30
CA Independiente - Cordoba
Arjantin Copa Liga Profesional
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Verdy - Renofa Yamaguchi
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

10:00
Urawa - G Osaka
Japonya J.League
Bilyoner TV

12:30
Lion City - Albirex Niigata
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube

12:30
Tanjong Pagar - Tampines
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube

13:00
Suwon - Evergrande
AFC Şampiyonlar Ligi
Bilyoner TV

13:00
Qabala - Neftçi Bakü
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport

13:00
Beşiktaş - Nesibe Aydın
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi
TBF TV Youtube

13:30
Keçiörengücü - Akhisarspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

13:30
Hatayspor - Ç.Rizespor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1

14:00
Zhodino - Isloch Minsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
CSKA Moskova - Sochi
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV

14:00
Smolevichi - Slavia Mozyr
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
Rukh Brest - Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
Neman - Slutsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
Gorodeja - Brest
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

 
14:00
FC Minsk - FC Vitebsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
Energetik BGU - Dinamo Minsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:00
BATE Borisov - Belshina
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube

14:30
Fiorentina - Benevento
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

15:00
Zira - Keşla
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport

15:00
Fulham - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

15:00
Nantes - Metz
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV

15:30
Beerschot - Anderlecht
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Hannover
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

15:30
Hamburg - Bochum
Almanya Bundesliga 2
S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV

15:30
Greuther Fürth - Jahn Regensburg
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

15:30
Erzgebirge Aue - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Konyaspor - Kasımpaşa
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1

16:00
Göztepe - Ankaragücü
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 2

16:00
Sabadell - Las Palmas
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

16:00
Eibar - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV

16:00
Jeonbuk - Shanghai SIPG
AFC Şampiyonlar Ligi
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Tuzlaspor - Bandırmaspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

16:30
Volgograd - Ural
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Austria Vienna - St.Polten
Avusturya Bundesliga
Bilyoner TV

16:30
WSG Tirol - Admira
Avusturya Bundesliga
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Ascoli - Virtus Entella
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Aluminij - Tabor Sezana
Slovenya 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Slovan Bratislava - Zlate Moravce
Slovakya Fortuna Ligi
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Lilleström - KFUM Oslo
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Raufoss - Tromsö
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Verona - Sassuolo
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 2

17:00
Sampdoria - Bologna
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports beIN Connect

17:00
Inter - Torino
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

17:00
Roma - Parma
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4

17:00
Sheffield Utd - West Ham
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

17:00
Reims - Nimes
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:00
Montpellier - Strasbourg
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:00
JDA Dijon - Lens
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV

17:30
Freiburg - Mainz
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport 2 S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV

18:00
Zulte Waregem - Mechelen
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Mallorca - Sporting Gijon
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

18:15
Cadiz - Real Sociedad
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD

19:00
Trabzonspor - BB Erzurumspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1

19:00
Antalyaspor - Alanyaspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 2

19:00
Adana Demirspor - Eskişehirspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1

19:00
Domzale - NK Celje
Slovenya 1. Ligi

19:00
Angers - Lyon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV

19:00
SV Ried - Rapid Wien
Avusturya Bundesliga
Vodafone TV 15. Kanal Bilyoner TV

19:00
Rubin Kazan - Rostov
Rusya Premier Lig

19:30
Leeds United - Arsenal
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

20:00
Haugesund - Sandefjord
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Sarpsborg 08 - Viking
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Odds BK - Start
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Kristiansund - Mjondalen
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:00
Udinese - Genoa
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3

20:00
Köln - Union Berlin
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport 2 S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV

20:15
Charleroi - KAA Gent
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV

20:15
Tenerife - UD Logrones
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

20:30
Granada - Valladolid
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart CBC Sport Smart Spor HD

22:00
Ceara - Atletico Mineiro
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Sao Paulo - Vasco Da Gama
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Stromsgodset - Bodo Glimt
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV

22:15
Liverpool - Leicester City
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV

22:45
Genk - Mouscron
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV

22:45
Napoli - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4 CBC Sport

23:00
Lille - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 3 Bilyoner TV

23:00
Alaves - Valencia
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV

23:00
Ponferradina - Real Zaragoza
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV

23:00
Reggina - Pisa
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

Onur Çelik
Spor Editörü


GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
HABERE YORUM KAT