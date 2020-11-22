Bugün hangi maçlar var? 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı
Hafta sonu futbol heyecanı tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. Günün en önemli maçlarının hangi kanalda ve saat kaçta olduğu bilgilerini haberimizde verdik. Peki, Bugün hangi maçlar var? İşte, 22 Kasım Pazar maç programı...
00:30
12 de Octubre - Guarani
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV
01:00
Atletico PR - Santos
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
01:00
Flamengo - Coritiba
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
01:00
CRB - Nautico
Brezilya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
01:00
Cuiaba Esporte - CSA
Brezilya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
01:20
Huracan - Velez Sarsfield
Arjantin Copa Liga Profesional
Bilyoner TV
02:00
Carlos Mannucci - Huancayo
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
03:00
Goias - Palmeiras
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
03:30
CA Independiente - Cordoba
Arjantin Copa Liga Profesional
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Verdy - Renofa Yamaguchi
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
10:00
Urawa - G Osaka
Japonya J.League
Bilyoner TV
12:30
Lion City - Albirex Niigata
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube
12:30
Tanjong Pagar - Tampines
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube
13:00
Suwon - Evergrande
AFC Şampiyonlar Ligi
Bilyoner TV
13:00
Qabala - Neftçi Bakü
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport
13:00
Beşiktaş - Nesibe Aydın
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi
TBF TV Youtube
13:30
Keçiörengücü - Akhisarspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
13:30
Hatayspor - Ç.Rizespor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
14:00
Zhodino - Isloch Minsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
CSKA Moskova - Sochi
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV
14:00
Smolevichi - Slavia Mozyr
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
Rukh Brest - Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
Neman - Slutsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
Gorodeja - Brest
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
FC Minsk - FC Vitebsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
Energetik BGU - Dinamo Minsk
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:00
BATE Borisov - Belshina
Belarus Vysshaya Liga
Belarus Futbol Federasyonu Youtube
14:30
Fiorentina - Benevento
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
15:00
Zira - Keşla
Azerbaycan Premier Ligi
CBC Sport
15:00
Fulham - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
15:00
Nantes - Metz
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV
15:30
Beerschot - Anderlecht
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Hannover
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Hamburg - Bochum
Almanya Bundesliga 2
S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV
15:30
Greuther Fürth - Jahn Regensburg
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Erzgebirge Aue - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Konyaspor - Kasımpaşa
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
16:00
Göztepe - Ankaragücü
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 2
16:00
Sabadell - Las Palmas
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
16:00
Eibar - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV
16:00
Jeonbuk - Shanghai SIPG
AFC Şampiyonlar Ligi
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Tuzlaspor - Bandırmaspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
16:30
Volgograd - Ural
Rusya Premier Lig
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Austria Vienna - St.Polten
Avusturya Bundesliga
Bilyoner TV
16:30
WSG Tirol - Admira
Avusturya Bundesliga
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Ascoli - Virtus Entella
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Aluminij - Tabor Sezana
Slovenya 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Slovan Bratislava - Zlate Moravce
Slovakya Fortuna Ligi
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Lilleström - KFUM Oslo
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Raufoss - Tromsö
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Verona - Sassuolo
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 2
17:00
Sampdoria - Bologna
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports beIN Connect
17:00
Inter - Torino
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
17:00
Roma - Parma
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4
17:00
Sheffield Utd - West Ham
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
17:00
Reims - Nimes
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:00
Montpellier - Strasbourg
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:00
JDA Dijon - Lens
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect Bilyoner TV
17:30
Freiburg - Mainz
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport 2 S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV
18:00
Zulte Waregem - Mechelen
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Mallorca - Sporting Gijon
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
18:15
Cadiz - Real Sociedad
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD
19:00
Trabzonspor - BB Erzurumspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 1
19:00
Antalyaspor - Alanyaspor
Spor Toto Süper Lig
Bein Sports 2
19:00
Adana Demirspor - Eskişehirspor
Spor Toto 1. Lig
TRT Spor HD Bein Sports Max 1
19:00
Domzale - NK Celje
Slovenya 1. Ligi
19:00
Angers - Lyon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 4 Bilyoner TV
19:00
SV Ried - Rapid Wien
Avusturya Bundesliga
Vodafone TV 15. Kanal Bilyoner TV
19:00
Rubin Kazan - Rostov
Rusya Premier Lig
19:30
Leeds United - Arsenal
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
20:00
Haugesund - Sandefjord
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Sarpsborg 08 - Viking
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Odds BK - Start
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Kristiansund - Mjondalen
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:00
Udinese - Genoa
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3
20:00
Köln - Union Berlin
Almanya Bundesliga
S Sport 2 S Sport Plus Bilyoner TV
20:15
Charleroi - KAA Gent
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
20:15
Tenerife - UD Logrones
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
20:30
Granada - Valladolid
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart CBC Sport Smart Spor HD
22:00
Ceara - Atletico Mineiro
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Sao Paulo - Vasco Da Gama
Brezilya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Stromsgodset - Bodo Glimt
Norveç Eliteserien Ligi
Bilyoner TV
22:15
Liverpool - Leicester City
İngiltere Premier Lig
S Sport Plus S Sport Idman TV
22:45
Genk - Mouscron
Belçika Pro League
Bilyoner TV
22:45
Napoli - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4 CBC Sport
23:00
Lille - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 3 Bilyoner TV
23:00
Alaves - Valencia
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus Spor Smart Smart Spor HD Bilyoner TV
23:00
Ponferradina - Real Zaragoza
İspanya La Liga 2
La Liga 123 Youtube Bilyoner TV
23:00
Reggina - Pisa
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV