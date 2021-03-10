This dream may be a warning to you if the dead has called you to a bad place with no righteous way. It is an indication that you are too inclined to the world and therefore your spirituality is in danger.

The fact that the dead invites the person to his/her side in the dream, but the dreamer does not respond to this invitation is interpreted that he/she will get rid of the illness and relax. It is not good for a dead person to call you on a haram way in a dream. This dream is an indication that you will soon make malicious friends who will take you off the right path and drag you into different things. Following the dead who called indicates continuing his/her art and temperament.

Shout of the dead in a dream

Seeing a dead person that you know shouting at you and behaving badly in your dream means that you have not fulfilled your responsibilities towards that person. A person who sees this dream should pray for that dead and do charity. The anger of the dead is sometimes an indication that you have sinned or inclined to sin in the world. Such dreams can in some cases be a deception of the devil.

Going with the dead in a dream

The fact that a person sees himself/herself walking with the dead indicates that he/she will continue his/her art and profession after the dead person or he/she will act in accordance with his/her nature. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as a benefactor who will reach you from the relatives of that deceased or that you will do joint business with them. Entering the grave with the dead signifies getting sick and sometimes the confusion and bankruptcy that await you in business life.

Interpretation of calling of the dead in a dream

Seeing a dead person that you know or not calling you in your dream, reflects the longing you feel for him/her if that person is someone you love. Sometimes this dream is a sign of hopelessness or a desire for help.