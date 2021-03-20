Catching thief in a dream

The person who catches a thief in the dream succeeds in his/her job with his/her efforts and sacrifices and moves towards his/her goal with determination. It also points out that the dreamer will be successful after difficulties and will be a finger-pointed person who is envied by his/her surroundings.

Chasing thief in a dream

The person who chases and catches the thief in the dream achieves success in a job he has been dealing with for a long time. The person who chases the thief but cannot catch the thief, gets a negative response from a job that has been waiting for a result for a long time, and their efforts go to waste. Chasing a thief in the dream also shows the person's combative personality and determination.

Beating thief in a dream

It is interpreted that the person will enter a period in which he/she will gain strength in every aspect and lead a peaceful life. The person who beats the thief in his/her dreams receives good news and his/her responsibilities are reduced. He/She moves away from people and events that cause him/her a great financial burden. The dream, which heralds that great troubles will come to an end, is also a harbinger of reaching goals.

Seeing thief in a dream

It is the harbinger of a great illness and at the same time the forerunner of a great trouble and distress to be brought upon one. The messenger is from dreams and warns the person to be careful. According to another interpretation, it is a sign that a troubled marriage will be made. If the dreamer sees a thief who enters his/her house, steal something from his/her house, the dreamer's deadline approaches and dies. If the dream owner has a single daughter or sister, it indicates that this marriage will not be beneficial. Seeing a thief in a dream means that there is a hypocritical, self-interested, and malicious person very close to him/her and he/she is waiting for an opportunity to harm the dreamer. It is also interpreted that fraud will be encountered and things will deteriorate.

Seeing someone commits a theft in a dream

According to today's Islamic Scholars, to witness or see stealing in a dream; It is interpreted that you will have an adventure of heart.

Seeing your clothes taken off by thieves; It indicates that there will be disagreement between close relatives. Being robbed by a thief; It is a sign that you need to pay more attention to your health.

Recognizing a theft but seeing nothing of yours being stolen; It is a sign that you should be careful about a danger you will encounter.

Seeing that you are the thief in a dream

If the dream owner sees himself/herself as thief, it is a sign that a thief will enter the person's home. Stealing something that has been hidden indicates benefit from interest or adultery. Seeing you are the thief; It is a sign that you desire goods and wealth.

Seeing that you are the thief in the dream, it is feared that thieves will enter the house of the dream owner. It is necessary to be careful about this. If an educated person sees that he/she is a thief, he/she will learn a good science.