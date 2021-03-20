If he/she is longing, he/she meets the person he/she loves. If there is a great sadness, it turns into joy and happiness. If he/she is having a very difficult time in the business life, his/her business will soon be better and more profitable than before.

Seeing you are cutting human in a dream

It indicates that the person who was cut will be helped by the person who cut, that if the person who has been cut has unresolved problems, they will be resolved in a short time, and that he/she will be very happy with the recovery of the sad events he/she has experienced.

Cutting human flesh in a dream

The dreamer, despite being a very good-hearted, decent, and honest person, will be rumored to be a lot of rumors, his/her title will be dirty with the effort given, although he/she is a very respectable person, he/she will feel great sadness, but people who gossip will appear without any effort. It is a sign that they will be punished, and the dreamer will live a very happy and peaceful life.

Cutting human head in a dream

It narrates that the dreamer will take very big and solid steps thanks to the great gains in business life, establish his/her own business and become the boss of his/her own business, he/she will earn huge profits and his/her business will be good, and that he/she will earn huge and auspicious gains.

Cutting human throat in a dream

It signifies that the dreamer who earns great profits in business life, takes very auspicious and clever steps, constantly works to solve big problems, will encounter great and beautiful events in his/her business life and family life, and will do a little injustice to someone he/she loves and values ​​in his/her business life.

Killing human in a dream

Killing a human in a dream narrates that the person who had the dream made a grave mistake or committed a terrible sin, and therefore was under enormous pressure.

Killing a person in a dream signifies that the person who dreamed will establish a great and very strong friendship relationship with the person he/she killed, that when one of them is in trouble, the other will come to help and this friendship will continue for many years.

Killing human with a gun in a dream

It indicates that the person who has the dream has a great conflict in business life or family life, that he/she will forgive someone who hinders his/her work and always pursues his/her deficit, so, both will be very happy.

Trying to kill human in a dream

It is said that the dream owner, will find out the person who had great harm to the dreamer in the business life and caused great sorrows and troubles, reveals what he/she has done, but despite all these, he/she cannot do anything, and he/she will not be able to get rid of the troubled situation he/she has fallen into.

Seeing to kill human in a dream

It is portrayed that the person who has the dream will get rid of the distress caused by a person who is jealous of his/her work, who is jealous of his/her achievements and always causes him/her to fall into very troubled situations, and that he/she will get rid of a bad situation thanks to the decision change made before he/she suffers from a great damage.

Killing and burying human in a dream

It points out that the dreamer does not feel any regret for a decision he/she made after a long period of contemplation regarding business or family life, and that the dreamer will not take any step back from this decision for any reason.