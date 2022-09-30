Delivering a child in a dream. What does it mean? What is the meaning of it?

This dream means that the dreamer's repentance and prayers will be accepted.

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will get the reward of the trouble and suffering he has suffered until that time, by getting good days, and that his patience will finally reach his wish. It indicates that thanks to the good and auspicious days that the dreamer will meet, he will forget all the bad events he has experienced in the past and will live the past to the fullest from now on.

Seeing to deliver a child in a dream

It is said that the power of the dream owner's business will come true, his luck will turn, his fortunes will open and his face that has not been smiling for a long time will smile. It is called taking steps that will be auspicious and auspicious, making the right decisions by using the mind, and thus finding the ways of salvation.

Delivering in a dream

This dream is considered as a sign of good luck. It is rumored that the dreamer's belief in the future will not be in vain and that the person will eventually get what he seeks, wants and desires.

Midwifery in a dream

The person who sees that he is a midwife in his dream means that he will be generous, brave, brave and generous enough to do good things for those around him. It indicates that the owner of the dream also listens to the pain of people other than himself and will not spare what he will do for them.

Seeing someone giving birth in a dream

It is interpreted that there will be radical and magnificent changes in the life of the person who sees the dreamer giving birth in his sleep. It means that the person seen in the dream will find comfort, peace, contentment and lead an easier life.

Labor pain in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer's life will be in order, his livelihood, illness, sadness and unhappiness will come to an end, he will have a pleasant conversation and harmony with those around him, and his family life will be filled with beauties.

