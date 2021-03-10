Dog chase in a dream

It is interpreted as being badly affected by the evil-eyed people and their negative energy. This dream is narrated to one's competitors in trade and to liar friends among fellows, in other words to their enemies.

Dog chase and bite in a dream

It is not good to have this dream. It means that the person who has the dream will have troubled and difficult days, will be sad and unhappy. It signifies that the dream owner will suffer the wrath of those whom he/she trusts, loves and is always side by side.

Being chased by a dog in a dream

Being chased by a dog in the dream indicates that people who have bad habits, who are immoral, who love to cheat, who do not refrain from mischief and who are liars will come out and that they will prevent your success and happiness.

Dog barking in a dream

Seeing a dog barking in a dream is considered as counsel and advice. It indicates that those who think about the well-being of the dream owner, who want his/her progress, development, and happiness will guide him/her and enlighten him/her on subjects he/she does not know.

Seeing dog bite in a dream

Seeing a dog bite in a dream means the presence of people who are disturbed by the abundance of property, money and good health of the dreamer and who will do anything to prevent this and it is narrated that the dreamer will have problems because of these situations.

Becoming a dog in a dream

Becoming a dog in a dream signifies that the dreamer is proud of his/her property and money, and that he/she will behave disrespectfully towards people with what he/she has.

Seeing toy dog in a dream

Seeing toy dog in a dream indicates that the dreamer has a second person in his/her life and that he/she is trying to deceive both of them.