Dream Fire. What does fire mean in a dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing a flame or a fire during a fire means that the bad days will be left behind, and the trouble, suffering and hardship will come to an end. However, seeing only smoke instead of fire during a fire in a dream is not considered good and is interpreted as bad days.

Seeing a fire in a dream

If a person sees that there is a fire in his dream and that place is burning with embers, it is said that he will receive very good news, will be happy and happy. However, if the dreamer sees only smoke coming out of the place he sees burning in his sleep, it is interpreted that he will have a hard time.

Seeing and extinguishing a fire in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will be able to get rid of a dangerous and troublesome situation that will happen to him, or that he will know how to overcome a problem without allowing it to branch out or become inextricable. In other words, in any case, it indicates that the dreamer will be profitable.

Fire at home in a dream

It portends poverty, distress, sadness and problems for the household. It is interpreted as calamities that will make family members despair, make them sick and put them in bed, and bring them to the point where they almost lose their lives.

Fire in the workplace in a dream

It is accepted that the dream owner will fail in his job, therefore he will experience loss of effort and profit, he will lose, and he will be disappointed. It means that the morale and motivation of the person who sees the dream will decrease due to the loss of abundance in his trade.

Fire in the kitchen in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have trouble making a living and therefore the income entering his house will be greatly reduced. It is called falling into poverty.