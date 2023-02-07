Feeding a Snake in a Dream. What does it mean to feed a snake in your dream? What does it mean?

Feeding a snake in a dream has an auspicious meaning. Feeding a snake in a dream means that you will encounter some developments both in your emotional life and in your business life.

It is possible that your income will increase or your position will increase in relation to your business life. If you are married, your married life will get rid of the routine. There may be new plans regarding your marriage. If you are single, you can meet someone new. Another interpretation of feeding a snake in a dream is that you will gain superiority over your enemies. To not be afraid of the snake in your dream, to feed it, to speak to it means that you will be superior to your enemy and neutralize him. As another alternative, you can make peace with your friends and end your hostility. In any case, feeding a snake in a dream has a positive meaning.

