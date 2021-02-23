Seeing finger cut in dreams is not defined in a single way. In the dream, all fingers and toes have different meanings, and the most accurate, clearest, and definitive interpretation of the dream can only be made on the different fingers from each other. Let's not neglect to say that all dream interpretations agree on this issue.

Seeing finger cut and bleeding in a dream

It is accepted that seeing blood in the dream spoils the dream, so the interpretation is made that the dream of the person who sees finger cut and bleeding in a dream is invalid.

Thumb cut in a dream

It indicates that there will be an alteration in the life of the dreamer and that each new day will be very good for the dreamer which is not different from the previous one. It is predicted that this alteration means dream the owner will live in a place where he/she will go by a vehicle.

Forefinger cut in a dream

It is said that the person who dreamed is firmly committed to his/her belief, that he/she will not adopt a world view and a lifestyle that goes beyond Allah's orders, that he/she will never neglect his/her religion, and he/she will never deviate from righteousness and the way of truth.

Ring finger cut in a dream

It does not indicate good things for the dreamer. It signifies that the person's financial opportunities will decrease, his/her livelihood will be difficult, and therefore he/she will have to sacrifice his/her luxury and comfort. This dream is considered as bad luck.

Middle finger cut in a dream

It is interpreted as bad luck and it is rumored that a bad event will occur that concerns everyone. It is a sign of receiving the black news of a person who is important and big enough to be the subject of television, newspapers and even radio.

Little finger cut in a dream

It means that a great mischief will happen. Also, it means that one of the individuals in the family of the dreamer or the family of the second and third generation relatives will be diminished by death.



