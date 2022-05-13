According to some commentators, getting angry with someone in a dream is interpreted as trouble, being a hindrance in working life, not being liked by his work, and a man with a bad name who is despised among the public.

Getting angry with someone and beat him in a dream

This dream is attributed to anarchy that will arise in a large community, corruption among people, mistakes to be made and sins to be committed, intolerance to an intolerant and rude person, to disturbing relations with relatives, fights, and noise. Sometimes, seeing someone get angry and beat him up is interpreted to equalize and defeat an enemy of religion or a bad man who is hostile to you.

Seeing that you get angry in a dream

It is not good or auspicious to be angry in a dream. This dream is a sign of a rude man who causes trouble among people, causes unrest, is disliked by no one and has no place in society. Being angry unjustly, having trouble, having a bad name, being weak in terms of religion and not being able to fulfill servitude; to be justifiably angry indicates joy and victory over the enemies. According to some interpreters, getting angry in a dream means going to jail.

Leaving the house angry in the dream

If a person leaves his house angry in the dream, this dream is interpreted as the person's being imprisoned or taking away some opportunities. A person who gets angry and sees a person walking towards him interferes in people's lives in real life and gains their hatred.

To see that someone is angry with you in a dream

To see that someone is angry with you in a dream indicates that he will have a good and righteous child in every way, or if he has a child, the child will be beneficial. This dream is interpreted as having good luck, contentment, having skill in various subjects.