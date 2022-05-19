Getting on an elevator in a dream

To see that you are getting on the elevator in a dream

The person who sees that he is getting into the elevator in a dream means that he will reach the place he is staring at. It indicates that the dreamer is very hardworking, ambitious and determined, so that his efforts will be rewarded, and he will come to the point where he will be satisfied and happy in his profession.

Going up in the lift

This dream portends taking firm steps towards the goal. It is said that the person who sees the dream will achieve the success he wants by acting consciously and in line with his experiences and he will have a very good career.

Being stuck in an elevator in a dream

This dream indicates that people who see the dream as friends will betray them and they will be very resentful and emotionally destroyed. In this way, the person is interpreted as who will understand better who is friend and who is foe.

Falling Elevator in a dream

To see an elevator falls in a dream indicates that the work will be unfinished, plans and projects will not be realized, and both short-term and long-term programs of the dreamer's life will be cancelled.

To get on the elevator and to going upin a dream

To get on the elevator in a dream and to go up is very successful in the work to be done in business life, the projects to be put forward and the work to be done, to be promoted by the managers with the attention of success and to the new job that is very profitable and comfortable. it indicates that you will be peaceful and happy and success will continue.

To get on the elevator and to goingdownin a dream

The dream that indicates that the earnings will decrease means to be affected by some situations that are not caused by the person, the negative effects of the economic conditions of the country in terms of business. It indicates that those who do joint business will hold meetings, take new measures regarding business, and spend this period by making careful expenditures. Those who go down with the elevator are not satisfied with the position they are in and they look for new jobs. It also means that the opponents will increase.

Getting on an elevator and being afraid

The dream, which expresses that the dreamer who is exposed to rapid developments will have unnecessary worries, indicates that single people will be uneasy for a while because of the sudden marriage decisions they will make in their relationships, and they will want to take things slowly. The dream, which means lack of courage, also states that the position one deserves will be much higher than it is now, and that if he acts a little more courageously, he will realize his dreams.