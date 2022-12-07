Giving money to someone in a dream. What does it mean to give money to someone in a dream? What is the meaning?

Giving paper money to someone in a dream

To see that you give paper money to someone in your dream means a person who likes to show off. This person, who exists or will sleep with his wealth in the future, will not be able to show it off. Although the person defines himself as generous and humble, over time he will begin to realize how high his ego is.

Lending money to someone in a dream

It expresses faith and gratitude to Allah. It is an indication that a person in a difficult situation will take refuge in Allah and never rebel. This person, who will hold on to life thanks to his steely will, will be rewarded by the Creator with his humility and faith. The difficult days of the person will be good for him. After everything is in order, the dreamer will also find peace.

Giving money in a dream

It is said that the person who sees giving and receiving money in the dream will deal with trade. This person, who always has a desire to trade, will do whatever he does, without cheating, by giving it his due. He will be praised by the tradesmen or businessmen with whom he works with these characteristics and morality. The dream owner, who will be an example to everyone with his honesty and right trade, will feed his family the most halal food.