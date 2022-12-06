Going Somewhere in a Dream. What does it mean to go somewhere in a dream? What is the meaning?

Apart from the preparation for the journey, it also indicates that there will be setbacks related to the work that needs to be done and that the person will enter a hectic period. Anyone who sees that he is going to a holiday destination gets together with his old friends and has a nice day. To see someone go somewhere to visit indicates a surprise gift that the person will receive.

Returning from a place in a dream

Whoever sees the return from the visit ends the controversial situations with his wife and returns to his old joyful days. Those who see that he has returned from his journey, on the other hand, make peace with those with whom they are resentful or with whom there is enmity. The dream, which means returning to the same job for people who quit their job, is also expressed as that in some cases, the person will fall into the clutches of an event that he does not know what to do, spend whatever he has in his hand for an uncertain situation and experience great regrets later.

Going from one place to another in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer will be in indecision, doubt and disbelief, will not be successful in any job he has put his hand on, will fall into ridiculous situations in the eyes of others, will make absurd actions that damage his reputation, as well as point to attitudes and words that will be reprimanded. It also indicates that you will not be able to gain the trust of anyone because you are a person who constantly changes his mind.

Interpretation of going somewhere in a dream

The dream, which points to an indecisive mood, is also a sign of not knowing what to do about the future, and not being able to take action even if others are consulted on matters related to both business and private life. People who see that they are going somewhere but do not know where they are going are those who do not have a goal in their real life and tend to wherever the wind blows.