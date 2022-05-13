Going to a foreign country in a dream

A person who goes to a far country in a dream is sure of his fears. A person who goes to a foreign country and settles there in his dream will go on a journey or change place. This dream also indicates that you will be with people you do not know, and that you will be in different assemblies. Going on a journey by preparing in a dream indicates getting rid of a bad situation. If the country you go to is a worse and dirty place, it indicates that your good situation will deteriorate, and you will fall into a worse situation.

To see foreign people in dream

Foreign people seen in dreams are people you will meet and become friends with in your worldly life. The person who sees this dream enters a new environment and is well in that place. At the same time, such a dream also indicates two-faced, friendly-looking enemies and their plots against you.

Journey in dream

A person who goes on a journey in a dream and goes to an unknown place is faced with situations that he never expected. In a dream, he packs his suitcase and goes on a long journey, and in his real life he makes such a trip. Traveling in a dream sometimes indicates short friendships. The person who goes on a journey without preparation in his dream has to travel when he least expects it. Sometimes, this dream may indicate that your work is not going well or that you do not get the success you expect in your studies.

Going to a foreign country in dream

The person who sees such a dream is a free-spirited person who is open to changes and enjoys differences. This dream is a dream seen by people who want to constantly travel in their inner world, see different places, and also want to know different people and live life to the fullest.

Going abroad in a dream

Going abroad in a dream tells that the dreamer is not very happy in his real life. It is interpreted that he is not particularly satisfied with the conditions he is in and that he is looking for remedies to get rid of this situation. However, it indicates that these pursuits will reach a bad point and that the dreamer will experience troubles and difficulties and financial problems. According to other dream scholars, it indicates that he will overcome the troubled and pessimistic days by getting support from the people around him.

Going abroad in a dream can be handled both positively and negatively. It tells that the dreamer is in search of a better place in the environment he is in. Of course, interpretations may vary depending on the dream that the person has for business or travel purposes. However, in general, it refers to yogurt to move your life to a better point.

To see you going to work abroad in the dream

It is interpreted that he can earn money through these ways, but this money will not be used in a good way. It also indicates that he will be at odds with his family, close relatives and friends because he cannot earn money properly. If the dream owner is unemployed, it is interpreted that he will not be able to find a job for a while.

Toflee abroad in a dream

To see that you have fled abroad in your dream indicates that you are heading towards good works by getting rid of bad deeds. It also indicates that some personal events will end soon. If he has some problems in his business life, it indicates that these problems will end. In this way, it points out that he will solve his problems in the material and spiritual sense, and that he will have a comfortable life again. It indicates that the financial difficulties will come to an end, and you will lead a happy life in abundance and abundance.

Going abroad for vacation in a dream

Going abroad in a dream is interpreted as thinking that the dreamer is not happy and peaceful. However, if the person is happy while going on a holiday abroad in his dream, then it means getting rid of troubles and problems as well as troubles soon. If he is planning a holiday to another country, then comments are made that he is bored in the environment he is in and is looking for new excitements.

To see a guest come from abroad in a dream

To see a guest from abroad in a dream means that the dreamer will face some difficulties soon. It indicates that the person will experience some difficulties that he will have difficulty overcoming. It is interpreted that these troubles can drag the dreamer into depression over time.