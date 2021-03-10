Going up the hill in a dream

It refers to the existence of a person who insists on realizing his/her dreams and goals, and it is interpreted that this person chooses the difficult rather than the easy one. It signifies that the dream owner is able to achieve even the most inaccessible things thanks to his/her determination and ambition.

Climbing up the hill in a dream

Climbing up the hill in a dream signifies getting into jobs that no one dares to see and that power and might not see in himself/herself and successfully overcome this obligation. It means that the struggle of the dreamer will not be resultless.

Going up the hill by a car in a dream

Having this dream indicates that the dreamer's affairs will be fine and his/her troubles and debts will be relieved. The person who sees in the dream that he/she is going up the hill by car means that he/she will find some ways to make his/her life and work easier. It points to the success of the dreamer and it is rumored that it will be much easier for the person to cope with difficulties thanks to a chance that will appear before him/her.

Going up the acclivitous road in a dream

Having this dream indicates that the person who dreamed is patient and will reach his/her desires and ambitions if he/she does not give up. It is interpreted that if a person confronts difficulties, there will be no problem that he/she cannot overcome.

Not being able to go up the hill in a dream

Not being able to go up the hill in the dream is considered a failure, and it is interpreted that the person who dreamed will not reach the point he/she wants in some matters, and therefore will be disappointed and very upset.

Going down the hill in a dream

Going down the hill in a dream is happiness and it means that the bad and hard days of the dreamer will be replaced by good and auspicious days.