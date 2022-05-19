Having a son in a dream

It means that the life of the person who has this dream will go as he wishes. It is said that the dreamer will achieve his goals that seem like dreams for everyone, will realize whatever goals he has for happiness and success, and will be far ahead of everyone in his education, business and private life. It means that all of the dreamer's expectations in life will come true.

Seeing that you have a son and you are breastfeeding him in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will always be devoted to her children with great passion, love and affection, will be behind them in every decision, will tremble as if they are babies even when they are old, and will protect and watch over them.

To see that your friend has a son in your dream

It means that the person who sees such a dream will get the news that he is doing good works, occupying important positions, rich, having a career, reputation and being number one in his business. And the dream is interpreted through that person.

Seeing twin son in dream

It is interpreted that the person who dreams of having twin sons is a very lucky person. It is interpreted that the fortunes of the dreamer will not be missing and the person will have the most of everything, and will be one step ahead of everyone.

To see that someone else has a son in the dream

It indicates that the income, health, peace and comfort of that person will be in place. It indicates the existence of a noble, distinguished and respected person whom the dreamer envies to be like himself, follows his path and takes him as an example.