Having sexual intercourse with a person that you know in a dream

If you do not know the person with whom you have sexual intercourse in your dream, the dignity you have in your work or social circle will be damaged and you will be defeated. If the person you have a relationship with in your dream is a prostitute, it means that you will gain the property or properties you will have illegally. Having an inverse relationship is interpreted that dreams will not come true and that everything will go wrong.

Seeing your spouse having sexual intercourse with someone else in a dream

If you see your spouse having sexual intercourse with someone else in your dream, it is interpreted that there are situations in your family that cause uneasiness and distress and that you have to overcome them. The dream, which also indicates that there will be more misunderstandings between spouses, is also a warning that the spouses do not show the necessary respect and delicacy to each other. You may experience mishaps due to some of your responsibilities that you are delaying in fulfilling, and you will have to renew yourself by leaving aside your deep-seated thought patterns.

Having sexual intercourse with your one of the relatives

Seeing that you have sexual intercourse with your first-degree relatives in your dream is not a good sign, but also indicates that your business will deteriorate and that you will receive bad news that will annoy you.

Dreaming of sex is interpreted in some cases to get good and benefit, and sometimes to a person's distress or adultery. This dream means that your wishes will come true, for singles to get married soon and to a good spouse; If married people have this dream, it is a sign that his wife will become pregnant, a beautiful and auspicious child to his/her parents in the future.

Having sex with a dead person in a dram

If the dreamer has a wish, all his/her desires and wishes will come true. And sometimes for those who are in need of help or weak, the property and money to be obtained without any trouble. It is a sign that the person will achieve great success as a result of seizing a bright opportunity that will come to him/her soon. If the deceased is familiar, you will benefit from his/her property and get a share of his/her inheritance.

Having sex with someone who is halal for you in a dream

A person who has sex with someone who is halal in his/her dreams wins people's appreciation and respect. This dream is a harbinger of advancement in business, brilliant initiatives in business life, lucrative leaps for those doing business. The person who dreamed of this dream will enter a very good period in which he/she will have a great reputation in every sense. Having sex with a person who is haram is the opposite of what is told.

Having sex with a foreigner in a dream

A person who has sex with a foreign woman or man in a dream gets everything he/she wants in this world. This person should head to this world and be happy here; but this person has no place in the hereafter. It is a dream that signifies staying away from Allah, not avoiding Allah’s orders and prohibitions, a decrease in religious rank, happiness only in this world and suffering in the hereafter.

Having sex with yourself in a dream

The person who has this dream becomes the leader of a community or gains a position by rising in his job. At the same time, this dream is a sign of high income and that you will earn money easily.

Having sex in a dream represents the whole of the emotions experienced in daily life. The dreamer may be in mixed feelings. He/She may think that obstacles are placed in front of him/her in some subjects and that there are things that will restrict his/her movement. Also, seeing you have sex in a dream indicates loneliness in real life. The dreamer's long-term loneliness and his pursuit may have affected his dream in this way.