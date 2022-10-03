Kissing a woman in a dream. What does it mean to kiss a woman on the lips in a dream?

Kissing a woman in a dream

It is also said that the dreamer will be loved by the people around him and in the new environment, he will always be respected, and he will do things that are approved by the family elders. Seeing a woman kissing a woman is interpreted as being an idealist, but getting stuck between her feelings and her mind from time to time, having trouble making a decision, deciding which way to go, and this situation will continue for a while. If the person sees that he is kissing his mother, he will get halal from her, if he kisses his sister, the wedding is interpreted as forming an association. The son of those who see him kissing his daughter will do good deeds and his future, good fortune, health and peace will be in place. Kissing an old woman means receiving criticism in a job that is considered right, listening to the advice of family elders and changing your life with a choice to be made.

Kissing a woman on the lip in the dream

Kissing a familiar woman on the lips and kissing a foreign woman are interpreted in different ways. If a person sees that he is kissing his wife on the lips, the correctness of his deeds and halal food are interpreted, while kissing another woman on the lips even though he is married is interpreted as an acquaintance that will put the person in trouble. The person who kisses an unloved, hostile or resentful woman on the lips hears harsh, hurtful words and her heart is broken.

Kissing the death woman in the dream

It is not good and it is a sign of a mistake that the person will make. It refers to sinful, shameful and unacceptable behaviors, that good deeds will not come, meeting jealous and skeptical people, difficulties in working conditions.

Psychological interpretation of kissing a woman in a dream

It states that the person is a compassionate person, but has experienced many ups and downs in his emotions, and has difficulty communicating with the opposite sex because of the feeling of shame. The dream, which is a sign that a love lived in a platonic way and a person whose feelings continue even though there is no return, also shows that the person is introverted.