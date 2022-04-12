Kissing on the lip in a dream

A person who sees that he is kissing a woman or a man he does not know on the lips tends towards the life of this world and distances himself completely from the Hereafter and its necessities. This dream sometimes points to marriage and establishing a home. Especially for a woman who wants to get married, this dream is interpreted as meeting a man who she will love very much and who loves herself very much, marrying him and spending a long life together. Kissing on the lips indicates that the person succumbs to his own desires and therefore is in sin. This dream is an indication that your self-desires are outweighed at times and that you can easily fall into sin because of this.

Kissing your husband on the lips in a dream

The marriage life of a person who kisses her own husband on the lips in her dream will be revitalized and the love and respect between the spouses will increase. This dream indicates that you will encounter an event that will make your family happy and strengthen your ties in a short time, and that the problems experienced after this event will come to an end. A woman kissing her husband in a dream works hard and tries hard to keep her marriage afloat. This dream indicates that sometimes you need to be humble and be tolerant towards your spouse to ensure the happiness of the family.

Kissing someone on the lip in the dream

Kissing on the lips with a man or woman whom a person does not know is an indication that he will approach adultery and commit a sin or become a slave to his ego and indulge in worldly pleasures. This dream indicates that you will commit a sin in a short time, and you will not regret this sin; sometimes it indicates that you will fall in love with someone who is not suitable for you.

Interpretation of kissing on the lip in the dream

The person who sees that he is kissing on the lips with someone in the dream has strong desires and this person can easily sin. This dream may also reflect your desire to fall in love or find a lover.