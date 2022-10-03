Peeing on the Bed in a Dream. What does it mean to piss on the bed in a dream? What is the meaning?

Peeing on the bed in a dream is an important warning that because of persistently reading what one knows about an issue to which he is constantly warned, the harm he will suffer will be enormous and he will be in a situation where he will lose all his dignity and become unable to go out in public.

It points out that people who consider what they know to be true and who only care about their own ideas instead of benefiting from the experiences of others will suffer great losses, especially in business life. It is a sign that the material power will gradually decrease with the spiritual weakening, the excessive arrogant actions of the person will be very heavy, and the only responsible for the troubles experienced is the dreamer himself. If the people who see this dream are single, it indicates that they will have a spouse who puts pressure on them and disregards their personal rights, and they will lose their spiritual balance due to an unhappy marriage.

Seeing a child peeing on the bed in a dream

If a person sees his own child peeing on the bed in his dream, it indicates that he exhibits a dominant character towards him, that he frightens his child and cannot show his love, and that his child will become an introvert because he does not act sufficiently understanding and tolerant towards him. To see a child whom, he does not know as pissed on the bed indicates that he will help someone who is weak, and a great reward will be done by adopting an orphaned child.

To see your spouse peeing on the bed in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is in doubt due to his wife's behavior and he seeks his explanation, but there is no obvious reason. This dream is a sign of accepting someone's sin and speaking in backbiting. It is also an expression that unnecessary delusions come to the stage of harming one's loved ones.

