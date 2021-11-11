Pooping in a dream

These possible situations that you will experience both for yourself and for a loved one will have long-lasting effects on you. One of the comments made about the dream is illegitimate relationships. It points to illegitimate situations in your relationship with some people.

For example, there are various illegitimate activities in a person's life, and you are associating with that person. This dream indicates that you are on the wrong track and that you are making wrong decisions. This dream, which also points to issues that will not end well, also heralds a bad period.

Pooping in the toilet in a dream

Even if the problems and troubles to be experienced are not caused by you, it is interpreted that they will affect you very negatively. People you love and value are making some mistakes. This situation concerns you closely and creates a bad impression. It is inevitable that you will receive the indirect negative effect and reflect on your life.

Pooping in pants in a dream

Shows confidential jobs. Events hidden from your family or close circle will reveal various problems and disturb you. It is useful to be as transparent as possible.

Seeing someone else poops in pants in a dream

The familiarity of this person indicates that he will blame you and slander you. Although this situation results in your favor, its effect will continue for a long time. The person you do not know is a bad period sign.

Pooping and cleaning up in a dream

It is a sign that you will move away from illegal issues or issues that are not supported in your immediate environment and return to your old situation. An example of this is the choice of bad friends. You will soon get rid of this situation and eliminate the problems.