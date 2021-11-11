Running away from the police in the dream indicates that the dreamer will be in trouble due to an event that he will fall into and cannot forget for a long time.

Hiding from the police in a dream

It indicates that thanks to the breakthroughs made in business life, huge profits will be made, more work will be done every day than the previous day, and success will be achieved in every job. At the same time, it signifies that business success will also be reflected in family life and in this way, love and respect among family members will increase even more.

Being afraid of the police in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer inevitably feels sorry for something in life, worries about some things he experiences and sees, and therefore often falls into anxiety and distress, but this anxiety and distress will disappear with the improvement of the troubled things and the dreamer will be relieved and will be at ease in the heart.

Being caught by the police in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer who has troubled times will come to light, will see peaceful days in business and family life, and will be a person who works hard to earn honest and halal money.

Running away from the police with car in a dream

It points out that the person who has the dream will get help from his/her family, who always supports him in order not to fall into trouble in his/her business life, and in this way, he/she will prevent unpleasant events.

Running away from an undercover cop in a dream

It means the same as running away from the police in a dream. It is interpreted that the dream owner is very worried and troubled by the occurrence of a crime he/she has committed.