Seeing a baby is teething in a dream

To see that a baby is teething in a dream indicates that if it is a known baby, the baby will have a long life and luck will always be good.

To see that the baby is teething in a dream is very auspicious for children. When that child grows up, he comes under the command of a great person and his rank rises in every sense. If this dream is for an unknown baby, it indicates that the child of the dreamer has the same characteristics, if the dreamer is married, they will soon have a baby who will become a very exalted person in the future, and if he is single, he will marry and have children as soon as possible.

Seeing a baby has more than one tooth in a dream

The person who sees that a baby has more than one tooth in his dream will be lucky, he will have a very lucky and beautiful life. This dream, especially for those who have some troubles, indicates that they will get rid of these troubles in a short time and lead a life as they want in all material and spiritual areas.

Seeing blood coming from the baby’s tooth in a dream

To see blood from a familiar baby's tooth in a dream indicates some difficulties that his father will experience. Sometimes, this dream also indicates that the baby's family will go on a long journey, the goods they will buy in a short time, saving money, investing for that baby.

Seeing a baby is teething before it’s time in a dream

It is very auspicious for a very the baby if he is teething before it's time. This dream indicates that that baby will reach great positions thanks to his oratory power and ability to influence people, he will save not only himself, but also his family and all his surroundings, and will be a person who does good manners to everyone and will be appreciated.

A baby’s tooth loss in a dream

It indicates that the child will enter the government job in the future and his family will never worry about that baby.