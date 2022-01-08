Seeing a dead person as sick in a dream

To see a dead person as sick in your dream indicates that you should pray for that person and expect the dreamer to pray.

Sometimes this dream is the deficiencies in one's prayers and zakat. Whoever sees this dream should review his life and be more careful in some matters. According to some scholars, this dream is an indication that the dead person, who is seen sick, has a good position in the hereafter and that his condition is good.

Seeing a dead person carries himself in a dream

This dream is very beautiful and auspicious. The person who has such a dream will have a long life and his life will pass in abundance. According to some interpreters, this indicates that the dreamer continues the art and work of the deceased and resembles him in disposition.

Seeing a dead person is following himself in a dream

The person who sees that a dead person is following himself in a dream, is dealing with the same profession or his work, whichever profession he was doing while the deceased was alive. Sometimes this dream is a sign of dying like that person or, if he knows the dead, relieving and praying for him.

Seeing a dead person is crying in your dream

Seeing a dead person is crying in your dream indicates that the dead person is in a good condition in the hereafter, his place is comfortable, and he is peaceful in every sense. According to some scholars, this dream is the bad state of the person. This dream, which is an indication that he has taken the wrong path and committed a sin, it is a warning to the person who has the dream.

Seeing someone who dies at home in a dream

Whoever sees someone who dies at home in his dream, will soon catch a disease; but this indicates that the disease is temporary and will recover after suffering for a certain period. Sometimes, this dream can also be attributed to the person's debt or committing a crime. If a dead person is sleeping at home in a dream, it is attributed to the person's laziness, not doing business and not being successful in his studies.