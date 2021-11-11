Those who see their offended friend in a dream are criticized for their selfish behavior and make many mistakes due to their stubborn character.

It is a sign that a problem that has always disturbed the person for a while and that occupies the head of the dreamer, although not very important, will disappear. For married people, the dream indicates that the ashes of a love in their past will reignite, that the person is about to make a mistake and needs to reconsider their decisions.

Talking to your friend that you are offended in a dream

When a person has this dream, it means that in real life, he/she will make pleasant gestures that will win the hearts of the people he/she has broken or hurt, and that he/she will make the people happy he/she loves by giving them gifts. If the dreamer is divorced, he/she reunites with his spouse. For older people, it means kinship problems with land or inheritance. Sometimes it means returning to the old job, giving up a decision and making new choices.

Coming across with someone that you are offended in a dream

It points out that he/she will fall into an unwanted situation and be in a difficult situation, intervene in the private life of others and then cause events to get out of control, and be excluded and left alone due to officious behaviors and words. It also means that a person that the dream owner misses so much and tries to get news will receive bad news and will suffer deeply.

Interpretation of seeing a friend that you are offended in a dream

This dream represents the psychology of people who behave hypocritically and constantly experience indecision. It expresses that he/she has been very unsuccessful in personal relationships, that the dreamer is not a loved and respected person around him/her, and therefore he/she has become more and more angry. At the same time, it is interpreted that he/she treated people unfriendly, and this situation is noticed by people.