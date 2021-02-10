Seeing a sister in a dream

It is narrated that the dreamer gets on very well with someone he/she loves very much and sees her as his/her sibling, what he eats and drinks together with her, and they support each other in all matters. This dream, on the other hand, is interpreted as referring to the real-life siblings and their relationships with them, while at the same time it signifies the presence of a person with whom he or she does business. So what does it mean to see a sister in a dream? Here are the details ...

Seeing your sister died in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will experience events that will make his sister, whom he/she saw died in his/her sleep, smile, peace, and comfort. It is accepted that the dream owner will learn that the person he/she sees in his/her sleep is very happy.

Seeing your sister in a wedding dress

Whoever the person who has seen in the dream with a wedding dress in someone’s sleep indicates that her desire will come true. It indicates that the person will meet her lover, be very happy with him, and taste real happiness.

Seeing your sister was dead in a dream

Contrary to the dream of the sister of the dreamer, it is rumored that his/her life will be long, he/she will live with pleasure and happiness, joy and peace will always remain and it is interpreted well.

Losing your sister in a dream

It is said that the person who sees the dream is firmly attached to his/her memories, values ​​his/her family very much, and regards the days he/she spent with them as his best days. It is also interpreted as the dream owner looking for his/her memories.

Seeing your sister is sick in a dream

It is a sign that the person who is seen the dream in his/her sleep will attempt a job that will put him/her in a difficult situation, decrease his/her value and cause his/her reputation in the society to be shaken.

Seeing the sister in a dream

One of the meanings of seeing the sister in a dream is to support. The support you give to a relative will cause you to find peace in terms of spirituality. Another comment about this dream is about sharing. A kindness and support are mentioned here, too. Sharing will mean maintaining a much better relationship with your relatives. The subject of travel is one of the other interpretations that can be derived from this dream. This journey will be about a good job. New decisions to be taken at the end of the journey will bring good days with it.

Seeing your sister is dying in a dream

Here we talk about the long life of your sister. If your sister has any health problems, it indicates positive developments in health. Although death is a bad situation, the situations symbolized by the dream should not be understood as negative.

Seeing your sister and mother in your dream

Here, a choice to be made is symbolized. The most important feature of this choice is that it will result positively regardless of the preference. Having to choose one of the best situations should not cause stress. It is counted among the beautiful dreams.

Seeing that you have a sister in a dream

About this dream, it can be said that a situation and person to be supported is symbolized. The help you will receive from your relatives about a job you will start will cause you to be much more successful and to result in your business beneficially.

Fighting with your sister in a dream

There is a situation in your mind that you would very much like to happen. You will stop your activities related to this at once. This dream, which can be considered as withdrawing from an agreement, is symbolized as a step back. Despite your willingness, you will suddenly stop because of various reasons.