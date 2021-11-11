Seeing a white dog in a dream
What is the meaning of seeing a white dog in a dream? What does it mean to see a white dog in a dream? Seeing a white dog in a dream means that person or people who are very envious of his/her works performed in business life and who are enemies due to the achievements and that the dreamer must protect himself/herself against all the evil that will come from these people.
White dog bite in a dream
The bite of a white dog in the dream indicates that the person who had the dream was being tricked by his/her rivals in business life and wanted to be harmed.
Seeing a white puppy in a dream
Seeing a white puppy in a dream is interpreted as having a child in a period of abundance in business life and that this child will bring joy and happiness to the household.
Seeing white dogs pack in a dream
Seeing white dogs pack in a dream indicates that the person who is jealous of the dreamer’s work, love and respect among people, success and family life going very well.
White dog chase in a dream
White dog chase in a dream narrates that the dreamer will try to be prevented by people who are jealous of his/her achievements and happiness, and therefore he/she is constantly faced with troubles and problems in his/her business life.
Walking a white dog in a dream
Walking a white dog in a dream indicates that the reason of the troubles in family life of person who dreamed is very compassionate, who is very fond of having fun in his/her daily life, who is very fond of traveling and dusting, and that he/she constantly loses in his/her business life.
Attack of a white dog in a dream
The attack of a white dog in the dream indicates that the dreamer will see great bad deeds from the people who are not able to attract the successes that he/she earned thanks to his/her works he/she has done and promoted him/her to higher positions.