Seeing a white dog in a dream

White dog bite in a dream

The bite of a white dog in the dream indicates that the person who had the dream was being tricked by his/her rivals in business life and wanted to be harmed.

Seeing a white puppy in a dream

Seeing a white puppy in a dream is interpreted as having a child in a period of abundance in business life and that this child will bring joy and happiness to the household.

Seeing white dogs pack in a dream

Seeing white dogs pack in a dream indicates that the person who is jealous of the dreamer’s work, love and respect among people, success and family life going very well.

White dog chase in a dream

White dog chase in a dream narrates that the dreamer will try to be prevented by people who are jealous of his/her achievements and happiness, and therefore he/she is constantly faced with troubles and problems in his/her business life.

Walking a white dog in a dream

Walking a white dog in a dream indicates that the reason of the troubles in family life of person who dreamed is very compassionate, who is very fond of having fun in his/her daily life, who is very fond of traveling and dusting, and that he/she constantly loses in his/her business life.

Attack of a white dog in a dream

The attack of a white dog in the dream indicates that the dreamer will see great bad deeds from the people who are not able to attract the successes that he/she earned thanks to his/her works he/she has done and promoted him/her to higher positions.