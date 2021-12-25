Seeing a woman making love with another woman in a dream indicates wealth. The dreamer will live a life that he has never lived before. However, while he is so injured by the blessings of the world, the evils in the spiritual world will negatively affect the life of the dreamer.

If a person values ​​money and does not care about spirituality, it decreases his wealth. Unrighteous acts such as the money he earns being haram and his actions being a sin will cause the dreamer's life to deteriorate.

Seeing a woman sleeping with another woman in a dream

Whoever sees a woman having sexual intercourse with a woman in a dream will be deceived by her husband. The person will not realize this for a long time, but when the person realizes it, there will be great discussions. The dream owner will divorce her husband and her name will not be spoken well around her. Whoever has this dream, becomes rich.

Seeing a woman kissing another woman in a dream

Having this dream indicates that the person will go against the family. The dream owner will have serious arguments with his family and will not be able to explain his mistakes. Because of this, he will see a great reaction from his family. Since he cannot make up for his mistake, he will try to make them forgive him.

Making love in a dream

Whoever has this dream will see hostility from someone whom he trusts very much in his real life and whom he sees as a friend. That person will set a trap and harm the dreamer. Seeing that you are making love with your wife in your dream indicates good luck. Good news will be received. However, seeing that you are making love with someone you do not know is interpreted as problems with partners in business life.

Seeing female genitalia in a dream

To see female genitalia in a dream means that financial worries will come to an end. The dreamer will find comfort and peace after days of trouble. He will pay off his debts, but he will not lend to anyone. The dream owner gains a reputation and makes many investments with his money and adds wealth to his wealth. However, the dreamer being arrogant and trusting himself too much may cause some difficulties in his life.