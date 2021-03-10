Seeing an earthquake occurrence in a dream

While it refers to surprise developments, new and different decisions, it also means that the dreamer will take auspicious steps regarding the future. Seeing an earthquake in your dream is a sign of unexpected and sudden events.

Sensing an earthquake in a dream

Sensing an earthquake in the dream is interpreted in the same way as seeing an earthquake in the dream and indicates that there will be some completely natural events that are outside of the plans and projects of the person who sees the dream. Sensing that there is an earthquake in the dream indicates that he/she will make attempts to make a very good and great change in life, that he/she will receive the greatest support from his/her friends and family, and that he/she will reach his goal in a very auspicious and confident way.

Seeing an earthquake occurrence and praying in a dream

Seeing an earthquake in the dream and praying means that the great innovations that the dreamer will realize in his/her life will lead to very good deeds, that he/she will sign great and valuable works, and that he/she will be loved and respected by people.

Supposing an earthquake occurs in a dream

Supposing an earthquake occurs in a dream is interpreted that the great innovations in his/her work will bring great trouble to him/her in the future, he/she will face a problematic situation and he/she will feel bad for a long time due to a major illness.

Experiencing an earthquake in a dream

Experiencing an earthquake in a dream indicates that the person who dreamed will make very good breakthroughs in business and social life, will come to a very good place in money, property, and after getting rid of his/her worries and fears, he/she will progress towards becoming a great and respected person.

Seeing an earthquake occurs in the house in a dream

It means hearing news that will make a big impact. It means a news that will disturb and worry those who hear it in the first place, then its effect will gradually decrease and will be accepted by people. In a dream, seeing an earthquake in the house and that the walls are collapsed is that a job that has been started is left unfinished due to the blockage in the progress. In the dream, seeing a fire break out in the house during an earthquake is interpreted as a new process in the family or business, and therefore the painful days to be experienced.

Seeing an earthquake occurrence and surviving in a dream

It points to enduring everything in the name of victory, therefore concentrating on goals, tiring, crushing, suffering and difficulty. It is interpreted that the person who has the dream will show how determined he/she is to continue by proving his/her existence in this difficult struggle. Seeing people who survived an earthquake in your dream means the realization of a social event that will cause the crowds to gather and, to watch the people around.