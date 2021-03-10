Seeing butt in a dream

It means that a person will live a good and auspicious life in which he/she will be comfortable, peaceful, and happy, without having lack of money and poverty. It indicates that the dreamer will not suffer in favor of worldly goods and sustenance.

Seeing woman butt in a dream

It indicates the existence of a kind-hearted, maternal, and compassionate woman who will do good to the dreamer and will not spare her anything. It means that the person who has the dream will be at ease, relaxed and attain well-being thanks to this lady.

Seeing man butt in a dream

If a person sees a man's butt in his dream, it is interpreted that that person will have bread and work thanks to a man. It is interpreted to achieve development and financial power thanks to a wealthy, powerful, generous, courageous, educated, and noble man.

Seeing your own butt in a dream

It signifies that the person who has the dream will succeed in getting somewhere with his/her own efforts, labor and sweat, that he/she will rise very high, he/she will become a wealthy person, and he/she will sit in an unshakable position. It is defined as the dream owner who works hard, is ambitious, does not lose faith in himself/herself, does not give up in the face of difficulties, has power.

Seeing hip in a dream

If the dream owner is married, it is interpreted in the world goods or money that he/she will acquire thanks to his/her spouse. It is rumored that if he is single, he will marry a wealthy lady. If the dreamer is a woman, then she will have a collective property or money that will make her rich.

Seeing ass in a dream

While this dream signifies decency and being ashamed, on the other hand, it signifies that the person who dreamed knows some very specific facts that he/she cannot even tell himself/herself and does not reveal it to anyone.