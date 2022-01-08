Seeing dead bird in a dream

To see a dead bird in a dream indicates that the news that will come to the dreamer will not be wrong or on time, or you will be deceived about property. A dead bird in a dream indicates that you will lose a large amount of money or borrow money.

Seeing dead crow in a dream

To see a dead crow in your dream indicates that your money or goods will come back, and you will learn every trick that is hidden from you. Seeing a dead crow crowing again indicates that you have left a job unfinished and that you are very impatient in matters related to your profession. If you see that you are killing a crow in your dream, it is interpreted as a great misfortune that will happen to you. Sometimes it is interpreted that your wishes will not come true, and that you act incorrectly while trying to achieve your wishes.

Seeing dead sparrow in a dream

To see a dead sparrow in your dream indicates the existence of people who want to prevent your fortune. It is also interpreted as the fate of someone else as a result of the carelessness of the dreamer. At the same time, the dead sparrow bird seen in the dream can also be a harbinger of the sadness you will experience and the upcoming troubles. If you have seen the dead sparrow flying, it is said as a sign that you want to make new beginnings in your life.

Seeing budgerigar dies in a dream

Having such a dream indicates that the dreamer will commit a great sin. However, it points out that he will be sought from these sins by supporting the people in need of help around him.

Seeing a dead bird alive in a dream

To see a dead bird alive in a dream means that the dreamer will move to another city. It means a new life, a new job and new friendships. At the same time, it indicates that he will defeat the rivals that he will encounter both in his business life and in his social life.

Seeing a lot of dead birds in a dream

Seeing a lot of dead birds in a dream indicates that the dreamer may face serious problems both in terms of health and financial loss. If he does not act carefully, comments are made that these problems may continue for a very long time.

Seeing raptor in a dream

To see raptor in a dream indicates that the person will reach the rank and office he deserves in a short time, and his earnings and wealth will increase. Seeing raptors eating carrion indicates that you will be bored because of a theft issue and there are unreliable people around you. To see a large number of raptors in your dream means that you will have power and unreachable power and your sustenance will increase. Sometimes the raptors seen in the dream are also interpreted as sudden news to come.