Seeing dead father in a dream

Seeing dead father in the dream is referred to as his/her father if the father of the dreamer is indeed dead, and it is rumored that the dreamer has not visited his/her father's grave for a long time.

Seeing the dead father in a dream

This dream means the same as seeing a dead father in the dream. It indicates that the dreamer will give food for the soul of the person who dies in the dream or that he/she will go to his grave and pray for him.

Crying for the dead father in a dream

It is interpreted as joy and it signifies that the person who has the dream will experience surprise developments that will lead to happiness, that he/she will have good, beautiful, and auspicious days, he/she will get rid of boredom, restlessness and sick mood.

Talking to the dead father in a dream

The dreamer's longing for his/her father and his/her need for him is defined. It is said that the dreamer wants to be with him both in the good day and in the bad day and that the person whom he/she seeks first is his/her father.

Arguing with the dead father in a dream

This dream is explained by the dreamer's devotion to his/her father and family. While the dreamer's father points out that if he is alive, he will have a great support and good for him, and if the father is really dead, it is accepted that the dreamer will give a charity meal or perform a mawlid on his behalf.

Resurrection of the dead father in a dream

The resurrection of the dead in a dream is always well described and indicates that the dreamer will receive good news, experience positive developments and surprise events will occur in his/her life. It means that a person will see that a job in which he/she is desperate and is convinced that things will not go well anymore will progress.