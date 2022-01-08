Seeing a dead snake in a dream is interpreted as a destroyed enemy. This dream sometimes points to a deceitful man who is weak and does not have the opportunity to harm people, dealing with his own problems.

Encountering a dead snake is interpreted that you have a secret enemy, but this enemy does not harm you. To eat a dead snake in your dream, to take advantage of the property of an insidious person who died in real life. To take a dead snake in your hand indicates cooperation with a weak and powerless enemy. To see a dead snake come to life again in your dream is interpreted as the power of your enemy or meeting with an old deceitful and bad man and being exposed to his evils.

Seeing a snake which is died in a house in a dream

The person who sees a dead snake in his house in a dream has a secret enemy among his relatives. This dream is sometimes an indication of some unrest and arguments in family life. A person who kills a snake in his house in a dream sees an evil from his own child or wife. Throwing away the dead snake in your house in your dream is interpreted as getting away from your secret enemy among relatives or cutting off relations with him. To see a dead snake in your dream means that your foreign enemy will be destroyed.

Making two snakes to fight in a dream

The person who makes a snake fight in his dream turns two deceitful and malicious people against each other. To see two snakes fighting and one of them wins, it indicates that a sneaky man at work will get stronger and torment you. If you see a snake fighting with you in your dream, you will encounter a bad man soon or you will receive bad news from a job that you have been waiting for a long time. Defeating the snake is interpreted as attaining desires and wishes.

Interpretation of seeing dead snake in a dream

This dream represents the emergence of fears in the person. It reflects the desire of a person who has many phobias, especially in real life, to getting rid of all these fears.