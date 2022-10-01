Seeing dung in a dream. What does it mean to see dung in a dream? What does it mean?

It is very auspicious to see dung in a dream. It means abundance, fertility and yield. It indicates the end of financial troubles, comfort, well-being, that is, the smile of the dreamer.

To see dung in your dream indicates that your worldly life will increase day by day, the person will not have any financial problems and thoughts, life will become easier and better, things will get better, and health will return. Seeing dung in a dream means that the future will bring happiness, health and profit.

Making dung in a dream

To make dung in a dream refers to making a way to a great wealth that will be obtained in the future, that is to work and effort. In order to have more, it is interpreted that the dream owner embraces his job with great ambition and determination and does more than one job at the same time.

Burning dungs ​​in a dream

Burning dung in a dream means spending worldly goods on your throat, clothes and health without even blinking. It means that a person can spend from his earnings as he wishes, wherever he wants.

Eating dungs in a dream

Eating dung in a dream is interpreted in a similar way. It refers to worldly goods. It is referred to as the profit and property of the dream owner. It is a sign of abundance, fertility and wealth.

To see that you collect dung in your dream

To see that you collect dung in your dream means that you will save little by little for the job you want to enter to have a good future and a great return. The person will open an account in the bank and accumulate capital to start his business life.

Seeing fertilizer in a dream

Seeing fertilize in a dream is a harbinger of a long, happy and healthy life. It means that the dreamer will have a life of pleasure and comfort. It is described as a life that is too beautiful to be enjoyed by everyone without great troubles and debts.

Cleaning fertilize in a dream

It is interpreted that the dream owner will do a job that has not become widespread because it is very new yet and will make a big profit.

