Seeing electric shock in a dream

Electric shock in a dream does not represent good things. It means that the dreamer's life will be chaotic and upside down for a while.

The dreamer who sees an electric shock in his dream will fall into such a difficult situation that he will have to hide for a while and live as a nomad. An electric shock in a dream means that the whole order will be turned upside down and that your plans will be disrupted. It is interpreted that the projects designed and worked on until midnight will lose their validity in this confusion and disorder and the effort will be wasted. Electric shock in a dream means deterioration of happiness, health, enjoyment, and bad taste.

Power cut in a dream

It is expressed by the dreamer's understanding of some issues and re-understanding the value of some things. The dream owner can now better understand the people he has made upset and can realize the injustice he has done to them.

Seeing sweeper in a dream

It is explained by the dreamer's fondness for luxury and comfort. Sometimes the dream owner is spoiled and greedy because of the wealth he is in. He buys items at high prices and throws them away after using them for two days.

Seeing electric pole in a dream

It indicates the difficult and sad days waiting for the dream owner. It is said that the person who sees an electric pole in his dream will get into a job that will cause great damage in property and money, and he will get into trouble by borrowing from bad people.

Seeing electric wires in a dream

It indicates that the dream owner will achieve everything he wants and achieve everything he wants by moving forward with determination without deviating from his goals. It is considered that the dream owner has always reached the high point he is in thanks to this determination.