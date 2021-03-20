Seeing hands being cut in a dream

For some sayers, this dream signifies especially getting rid of financial difficulties and improving their situation, ending worldly troubles, and attaining comfort and relief. A person who sees that his hand being cut diagonally in a dream loses his/her faith, or this dream can be interpreted as worshiping for show, unaccepted prayers, and committing an act such as stealing.

The person whose hand and foot were cut in the dream commits a great sin and must repent immediately. Anyone who sees that his/her hands are being cut by an executioner suffers the wrath of Allah. This dream also indicates that the person takes wrong actions and is insulted by people.

Seeing your hands being chopped in a dream

The expectations of the person whose hand is chopped in the dream do not come true from the place where he/she hoped. This dream is a warning that a person is impoverished, that the world and the hereafter are bad, and that he must repent when he/she commits sin. The spirituality of the person who sees that his/her hand being chopped from the wrist in the dream falls into bad ways. At the same time, such a dream is interpreted to commit haram and to eat haram, to earn money from improper means, to deceive people and to take advantage of them by force.

Seeing some part of the body being cut in a dream

Whichever part of the body being cut in the dream, this dream is interpreted accordingly. The person whose sexual organ being cut in the dream does not have a child. This dream is also a sign of the deterioration of family peace. Cutting the nose in a dream is a sign of poverty. The person whose ear being cut in his/her dream remains unaware and fails to receive the news he/she wants from the person he/she is waiting for.

Cutting your hand in a dream

Cutting your hand in a dream is a sign that the dreamer leaves the right path and endangers the world and the hereafter by making harmful friends.

Whoever cuts his/her wrist in a dream commits a great sin. Cutting a part of your hand indicates that you will lose a part of your religion and fall into a perversion after finding the true path. Seeing that your hand being cut and blood flows in the dream is interpreted as returning from mistakes and being in peace and repenting sins. A person who dies after cutting his/her hand in the dream will be guided by Allah. This dream signifies abandoning wrongs especially for sinners and moving away from people who are useless.

Cutting some part of your body in a dream

A person who cuts his/her own reproductive organ in a dream commits adultery. This dream is interpreted to commit haram, to earn a living in non-halal ways, to be in unsuitable places without a spouse. The person who cuts his/her ear in the dream listens to the dirty words. This dream is sometimes a sign of gossiping or listening to what is being done. Cutting your nose in a dream is interpreted as a loss in business life, becoming impoverished and losing wealth.

Regeneration of some part of the body which was being cut in a dream

The person who has this dream reaches guidance after perversion and wealth after poverty. This dream is sometimes a sign of healing from illness, health and well-being. Seeing the hand regenerates in the dream means faith, especially for the polytheists. Regeneration of sexual organ means to stop committing adultery and avoiding haram. If the feet regenerate after being cut in the dream, it is interpreted to find the right way, to leave the harmful places and friends.

Psychological interpretation of cutting your hand in a dream

The person who cuts his/her hand in the dream is a person who does not like to help in his/her inner world and has a stingy and selfish character, especially in material matters. The person who has this dream is also trying to get rid of his/her problems.