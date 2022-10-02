Seeing hot water in a dream. What does it mean to see hot water in a dream? What does it mean?

To see hot water in a dream is not good, it means difficulty, trouble. It indicates that there will be some events or news that the dreamer will shed tears of. It is called affront and concern.

It means that there will be some misfortunes that will keep the dream owner from his business life and his favorite social activities, and therefore will cause him to be upset and bored.

Drinking hot water in a dream

Drinking hot water in a dream is not good. It denotes both material and spiritual weakness, being driven into depression, turning into oneself and being shut up at home. It is expressed that the dreamer will be in a depressive and melancholic mood for a while.

Pouring hot water in a dream

Pouring hot water in a dream refers to the religious obligations of the dreamer. The person is described as a person who does not hinder his duty of worship, has high faith, has a full conscience, is honest and moral. The person who sees this dream is a person who does not deviate from the path of truth and does good deeds that are always rewarding on this path.

Seeing a hot water source in a dream

To see a hot water source in a dream means to understand where the solution lies. It indicates that the dream owner is looking for solutions to his problems in the wrong places and he will realize this. After that, it means finding a cure and happiness for the dream owner.

Washing with hot water in a dream

Washing with hot water in a dream means salvation. It signifies that the dreamer will get rid of the torment, fear, and anxiety he has suffered, and to stay away from some thoughts that cause him to feel bad and pessimistic, and finally to find the peace he seeks.

Performing ablution with hot water in a dream

It means that the dreamer will achieve his dream and desire, even if it is difficult. In other words, it is interpreted as realizing that nothing can be achieved without effort and effort and continuing the struggle.

